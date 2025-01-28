Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Bosch, bosch: legacy, prime video

Bosch: Legacy Final Season Key Art Honors Legendary Detective

Returning on March 27th, here's the key art poster for Prime Video and author Michael Connelly's Bosch: Legacy honoring the detective.

Earlier today, Prime Video and bestselling author Michael Connelly released a video honoring the two-series, nine-season run of Titus Welliver's Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired LAPD homicide detective turned private investigator. On March 27th, Harry, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), an attorney who struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a patrol cop wrestling with the challenges of patrolling the streets of Los Angeles, kick off the end of this chapter of their lives when the 10-episode third and final season of Bosch: Legacy premieres (with the series finale set for April 17th). Now, we also have a key art poster dedicated to Bosch and the upcoming final season.

"What an amazing run it has been. I could not have asked for a better cinematic adaptation of my work," shared Connelly, who also serves as an executive producer for Bosch: Legacy. "Led by Titus Welliver and showrunners Eric Overmyer and Tom Bernardo, and a great partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, I think we defined the start of the streaming era with the best detective show ever." With the third and final season based on Connelly's best-selling novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), here's a look at what we can expect and a rundown of the new and returning cast.

The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three main players. The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Returning with Welliver, Rogers, and Lintz for the final run are Stephen A. Chang (Maurice "Mo" Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. "Crate" Moore), Troy Evans (Det. "Barrel" Johnson), Paul Calderon (Det. Jimmy Robertson), Celestino Corneille (DEA Agent Charlie Hovan), and Chris Browning (Preston Borders).

Joining this season are Tommy Martinez (Albert Torres), Andrea Cortes (Victoria Hernandez), Orla Brady (Siobhan Murphy), Michael Reilly Burke (Finbar McShane), Dale Dickey (Sheila Walsh), Manuel Uriza (Zorillo), and Chris Bauer (Sheriff Deputy Jack Garrity). In addition, we know that Maggie Q will be introduced as Det. Renee Ballard during the final season, serving as a springboard for the upcoming spinoff series. Stemming from Fabel Entertainment, Prime Video's Bosch: Legacy is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

