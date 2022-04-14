Bosch: Legacy – Titus Welliver on When He Would Wrap Playing Harry

In case you didn't catch all of the intel on Amazon Freevee's (RIP IMDb TV) Bosch: Legacy that was released yesterday with the official trailer, the spinoff sequel series is set two years after ex-LAPD detective Hieronymous "Harry" Bosch (Titus Welliver) handed in his badge to focus on a career as a private investigator- but he won't be sharing the spotlight alone. With the first season based loosely on bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Wrong Side of Goodbye, the spinoff/sequel series also focuses on Bosch's rookie police officer daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) & his former enemy/expert lawyer Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who is making a major change in her life after surviving an assassination attempt. In support of the May 6th premiering series, Welliver and Rogers spoke to EW to offer some insight into what viewers can expect- here are some of the highlights:

On How Welliver & Harry Are Approaching Bosch's New Career Direction: "I can't help but draw the analogy to him being a ronin. Suddenly Harry is this masterless samurai, and he's trying to kind of figure out, where is he in the world?" Welliver explained. And it was that change in Bosch's perspective that kept "Legacy" from becoming just another season of the original series. "Harry has his purpose, but he no longer has a badge, so he's really untethered in a big way," the actor adds. "He's kind of out there naked, to a certain degree. And when people seek to do harm, it makes him very dangerous because he's operating in a different way. And that for me dramatically is a huge change."

With Maddie Following in Her Dad's Footsteps, Bosch Will Have a Very Thin Line to Walk: "The only anchor [Harry] has in this world is his child and she's now out there and he's trying to exercise some kind of restraint with her and their emotional life, and not hover. But he's terrified, and she has to tread the line of, how much do I tell my father? How much do I let him in?" Welliver explained.

Honey May Have Seen the Light But She Almost Ended Up "Seeing the Flowers": "I don't know if I'm supposed to say this, but I was supposed to die in the final episode of ['Bosch'] season 7," Rogers revealed regarding her original fate. "The assassin was supposed to succeed." But even though she survived the attempt, there is still a psychological impact for Honey to confront. "It was very important to me to find a very real, visceral method of showing someone dealing with the aftermath of that kind of trauma," the actress explained (Rogers has her own ordeal of being held at gunpoint in her garage several years back).

As Long as the Viewers Still Want Him as Bosch, Welliver Isn't Going Anywhere Anytime Soon: "The first question that Mike Connelly asked me on the very first day of shooting the pilot for Bosch was, he said, 'How long do you see yourself playing this character?' And I said, 'I'll play him as long as they'll have me.' And that still stands," Welliver shared.

Now here's a look at the first season trailer for Bosch: Legacy, premiering its first four episodes on May 6 (with two new episodes available each Friday through May 27):

"Bosch: Legacy" follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance's only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice "Mo" Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, "Captain Marvel"), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch's commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz. Honey "Money" Chandler, reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them. Following in her father's footsteps, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, "The Good Place"), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father—who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts—believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.

Stephen A. Chang (Captain Marvel), Denise Sanchez (The Good Place), David Moses (Sanford and Son, Revenge), William Devane (Knots Landing, 24), Phil Morris (Seinfeld, Love That Girl), Kate Burton(Grey's Anatomy, Inventing Anna), Steven Flynn (JAG, The Practice), Aisha Kabia (Girl Meets World), Jai Rodriguez (Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, How I Met Your Mother), Danielle Larracuente (Vida), and Michael Rose (Lovecraft Country, Days of Our Lives) join the series as recurring guest stars. Click here for character descriptions. Bosch: Legacy from Fabel Entertainment is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes (Bosch, Jane the Virgin, Shameless) directed the spinoff pilot.