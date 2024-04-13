Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Bosch, Michael Connelly, prime video, Renée Ballard

Bosch: Michael Connelly Turns In Renée Ballard/The Waiting Final Draft

Bosch Universe: Bestselling author Michael Connelly confirms turning in the final draft of his next Det. Renée Ballard novel, The Waiting.

We're having fun jumping back and forth between the live-action & literary worlds of Michael Connelly's "Bosch-verse." Previously, we took a look at what the bestselling author had to share about Prime Video's upcoming Maggie Q-starring Untitled Renée Ballard Series. For this go-around, we're back to the literary side as Det. Renée Ballard's story continues with Connelly's new novel The Waiting (in print, eBook & audiobook) –with some familiar faces also on hand– arriving on November 5th. With a little less than seven months to go until that date arrives, Connelly shared the excellent news that he has submitted his final draft of the novel.

"THE WAITING… is almost over. Just turned in the final draft," Connelly wrote & initialed as the caption to his Instagram post – one that also included a look at Connelly with the final draft:

In February and March of this year, we were treated to a look at the cover and official overview of The Waiting – followed earlier this month with a book teaser:

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!