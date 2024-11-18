Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Ranma 1/2, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & ABC's Abbott Elementary, James Gunn/The Batman, NBC's SNL, NBC's Parks and Recreation, Hulu's Family Guy Holiday Special, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, CBS's Tracker, Max's Creature Commandos, TBS's AEW Collision, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, NBC's Night Court, Michael Connelly/Harry Bosch, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, November 18, 2024:

Slow Horses: Jackson Lamb Brings Nation to Tears at Children in Need

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6: "Kodachi, the Black Rose" Review: Loads of Laughs

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Star Danny DeVito Gets Birthday Love

James Gunn Comments on "The Batman" Universe Because That's His Job

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: Quinta Brunson Drops New Details

SNL 50: Charli XCX & Please Don't Destroy's "Meet Cute" Gets Mean

Parks and Recreation: Jim O'Heir on Actors, Characters, Representation

Family Guy Holiday Special Poster: Santa Peter Goes Chimney-Diving

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 6 Review: Serious Daddy Issues

Tracker S02E06 "Trust Fall" Preview; S02E07 "Man's Best Friend" Info

Creature Commandos: "Plenty of Fun Appearances" (But No Lex Luthor)

AEW Collision Review; Plus: Guns N' Roses Betrays WWE

SNL Heads Into Break on Fun, Fiery Note Thanks to Charli XCX: Review

Night Court Cast Welcomes Wendie Malick in Season 3 Preview (VIDEO)

Bosch: Author Michael Connelly on The Future of His Aging Hero

