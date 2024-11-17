Posted in: FX, Hulu, Review, TV | Tagged: what we do in the shadows, wwdits

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 6 Review: Serious Daddy Issues

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Ep. 6: "Laszlo's Father" was surprisingly emotional episode that tackled a number of "daddy issues."

FX's What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode 6: "Laszlo's Father" hit the nail on the emotional head in several ways. It follows a thread I have been very interested in seeing since the fourth season. For once, the theories proposed by our vampires proved to be correct on both accounts/storylines – but in ways we didn't expect. The episode was very fun, as always. It never ceases to amaze me how this show can introduce so many new characters and be able to flesh them out and have them mean something in the context of the show's overall universe.

Well, we get to start… Laszlo's (Matt Berry) Father has come back as a ghost, Lord Roderick Cravensworth (Steve Coogan), who turns out to be just as charming as Laszlo and even has the same mannerisms. There is no denying who he was and the instant daddy issues that arose in Laszlo. However, while Laszlo suspected there was an ulterior motive for this return, Roderick kept charming the rest of the Vampires. Roderick even established a pseudo-father-son relationship with Colin (Mark Proksch), who even felt comfortable enough to show his Funko pop collection. I feel for Colin, still looking for that fatherly warmth that Laszlo could not let himself show. Yet, whenever it comes up, Laszlo seems very bothered that Colin cannot remember Laszlo raised him.

It is definitely not hard to see how stained Laszlo's and Roderick's relationship is. Roderick kept being smarmy at Laszlo and his achievements, even implying the monster was a reflection of its creator. As he kept doing this, he kept the rest laughing. But we do see the real intention later on and how he was planning on taking over Laszlo's body. I love that Laszlo was able to suck him up with his Ghostbusters machine. But it was the conversation he had with Colin that punched my heart. I love how emotionally awkward and obtuse they are, but man, I do wish they would allow themselves to show some emotion sometimes.

On the other end, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) have discovered that there is another side to their house and that there are other neighbors who live there. However, as they keep spying around, they are under the impression that the neighbors are shapeshifters. Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) tries to explain the concept of an Airbnb, but somehow, they cannot grasp the concept and keep asking him to shut up. Their investment keeps escalating as they observe throughout the days.

Well, of course, they decide to intervene and terrorize the current renters, who ultimately report to the neighbor. I could not stop laughing at Nandor and Nadja's distrust of each other. After Guillermo works out a deal with the neighbor, we see they are actually right, and the person is an actual shapeshifter. It is so weird to see the three of them be right at the same time. I absolutely loved this episode, and I am curious to see where this season of What We Do in the Shadows will take us.

