Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, The Boys, Netflix, Gunn/CCXP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, The Onion & InfoWars, James Gunn/CCXP 2024, The Boys, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Dropout's Nobody Asked, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW, The Onion/InfoWars, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, James Gunn/CCXP 2024, NBC's Parks and Recreation, CBS's Fire Country, Michael Connelly: Bosch & Ballard, Prime Video's The Boys, Bluey/Strictly Come Dancing, Mike Tyson/Jake Paul, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Crunchyroll's Tomorrow's Joe, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, NBA/Warner Bros. Discovery, The Onion/InfoWars, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, James Gunn/CCXP 2024, The Boys, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, November 17, 2024:

SNL Season 50 Returns December 7th with Paul Mescal, Shaboozey

SNL 50 Cold Open Includes Sherman's Matt Gaetz, Alec Baldwin's RFK Jr.

NBA, WBD Reportedly Settle Lawsuit; Inside the NBA Set for ESPN, ABC

Dropout Announces New Experimental Comedy Series, Nobody Asked

SNL 50 Pregame: Charli XCX Highlights Week; Season 47 Ep. 14 Rewind

AEW Rampage Review; Plus: Tony Khan Defiles Chad's Cheeseburger

The Onion CEO: "Previous InfoWars Folks Aren't Taking It Well"

Dan Da Dan Season 1 Episode 6: "A Dangerous Woman Arrives" Review

AEW Collision Preview; Plus: Did Tony Khan Sabotage Netflix?

Mayfair Witches Season 2: What "The Talamasca Files" Say About Rowan

Always Sunny Season 17 Director Has Some Kind Words for The Gang

Parks and Recreation: Jim O'Heir on 2020 Special, Reunion Talk & More

Fire Country: Jared Padalecki, Max Thieriot Talk Camden; S03E06 Promo

Bosch/Ballard: Looking for Series Insights in Connelly's The Waiting

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

James Gunn Not Attending CCXP 2024: "A Million Schedule Conflicts"

Bluey Braves Strictly Come Dancing Routine During BBC Children in Need

Tyson/Paul: Should WWE, NFL Be Worried About Netflix Live-Streaming?

Slow Horses: Jackson Lamb Brings Nation to Tears at Children in Need

Tomorrow's Joe (Ashita no Joe): Classic Anime Now on Crunchyroll

Doctor Who Christmas Special Teases More Steven Moffat Worldbuilding

Doctor Who, Arcane, Spider-Man, Cobra Kai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!