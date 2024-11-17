Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Episode 6: "Kodachi, the Black Rose" Review: Loads of Laughs

Netflix's Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Episode 6: "Kodachi, the Black Rose" proved that Kuno being unhinged is actually a bit of a family trait.

The sixth installment of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "Kodachi, the Black Rose," was a laughter fit. You think Kuno was unhinged? Well, in this episode, you will find out it seems to be a family trait. Every story in Ranma just escalates and goes balls to the wall. I love that Ranma brings so much joy every time I watch it.

Well, some Furinkan High students have cornered Kodachi, the captain of her school's rhythmic gymnastics, and somehow end up being the victims. Ranma has to stand up for them and save them from Kodachi. To this, they ask to go to Akane and beg her to compete against Kodachi since they are no match for her. I mean, did they not know? Ranma's storylines sometimes remind me of wrestling. Akane, however, agrees and starts training with Ryoga.

It really does not take long for everyone to realize this is not really Akane's turf. Ranma called it. And even though Ryoga is trying to suck up to Akane, he knows it too. Training does not really go well, but Akane starts getting the hang of it somewhat. Especially thanks to Kodachi barging in and attacking Akane in her home to get a look into who she will be battling. However, Kodachi ends up falling right into Ranma's arms, who is walking nearby. She slips from the tiles and is immediately smitten and kinda crosses a line as she straddles him. Of course, Akane was not happy, but they did not like each other, right?

Anyway, things take a turn as Akane sprains her ankle while practicing. Now, it is on Ranma to win the rhythmic gymnastics competition for Furinkan High, as volunteered by the Tendo sisters. I think Ranma had more grace than Akane and definitely more of a chance to win. Of course, Ranma and Akane's relationship is also on the line since Kodachi wants him for herself. I am looking forward to the wacky competition for Furinkan and their honor.

