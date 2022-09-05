Braun Strowman Returns on WWE Raw, Buries Tag Team Division

Braun Strowman will control his narrative by getting the hell away from EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion, because the Monster Among Men is back amongst the Superstars of WWE Raw. Strowman returned on tonight's episode to interrupt a match featuring four tag teams and demonstrate that he alone is more powerful than all four of them put together. Strowman caused the match between The New Day, The Street Profits, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios, so basically the entire Raw tag team division, to end in a no contest, leaving the WWE Universe without a number one contender for the tag team championships.

Braun Strowman returns on WWE Raw

To the roar of approval from the computer-generated crowd noise, Strowman took out Chad Gable, Humberto Carillo, Angel Garza, and Otis before beating up some security guards and then Otis again, Gable again, and Angelo Dawkins. Strowman then put Dawkins through the announce table for good measure. Strowman then said he would be back on Smackdown, presumably to bury another division.

It's unclear why Braun Strowman wants to rid the WWE of tag team wrestling. Maybe he is clearing the path to regain the tag team belts with a small child again, the last time he buried the division. Whatever the case, two things are definitely proven by tonight's episode of WWR Raw: Braun Strowman is back, and Vince McMahon's legendary disrespect for tag team wrestling is alive and well in his son-in-law's booking ideas.

 

