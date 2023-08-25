Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bray Wyatt, obiturary, tribute, windham rotunda, wwe
Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda Tributes Pour In from Wrestling Community
The wrestling world continues mourning the loss of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda as tributes pour in from across the industry.
To say it's been a rough year for wrestling fans in 2023 would be an understatement; it particularly hits hard when someone younger passes like Windham Rotunda, aka WWE's Bray Wyatt, one of the most innovative personalities in the modern era at the age of 36. He took time away from the company to battle health issues before the shocking announcement. Born into a wrestling legacy, Windham was the son of Mike Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Irwin R Schyster (aka IRS), and grandson to Robert Deroy Windham (aka Blackjack Mulligan). His uncles Barry and Kendall Windham also carved out impressive in-ring careers. Robert and Barry are WWE Hall of Famers. His brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, is active in WWE as Bo Dallas. Windham, trained by Barry, started his career in Florida Championship Wrestling, a WWE developmental company, before his run as Husky Harris in NXT. In April 2012, he was repackaged as Bray Wyatt, a cult-like figure alongside other "Wyatt Family" members in the late Luke Harper (Jonathan Huber) and Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) as they dominated the company. Wyatt would remain on the scene, maintaining the Family with rotating members, culminating in his run as WWE Champion in 2017 at Elimination Chamber.
How Bray Wyatt Reinvented Himself in WWE Multiple Times
Not only did Wyatt carve himself as a singles wrestler, but he's also managed to reinvent himself not once but twice through the Tom Savini-inspired The Fiend, his masked demonic presence. He also developed a tongue-in-cheek children's type show segment called Firefly Fun House that added another layer and nuance to his personality as a cerebral character, not to mention invaluable contributions from Lexi "Alexa Bliss" Kaufman and Uncle Howdy (Dallas). Tributes from across the industry poured from across WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. Talent from the wrestling world paying tribute include Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Bliss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Ric Flair, Titus O'Neil, Adam "Braun Stroman" Scherr, Ron "R Truth" Killings, John Cena and more.
