Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda Tributes Pour In from Wrestling Community

The wrestling world continues mourning the loss of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda as tributes pour in from across the industry.

To say it's been a rough year for wrestling fans in 2023 would be an understatement; it particularly hits hard when someone younger passes like Windham Rotunda, aka WWE's Bray Wyatt, one of the most innovative personalities in the modern era at the age of 36. He took time away from the company to battle health issues before the shocking announcement. Born into a wrestling legacy, Windham was the son of Mike Rotunda, better known to WWE fans as Irwin R Schyster (aka IRS), and grandson to Robert Deroy Windham (aka Blackjack Mulligan). His uncles Barry and Kendall Windham also carved out impressive in-ring careers. Robert and Barry are WWE Hall of Famers. His brother, Taylor Michael Rotunda, is active in WWE as Bo Dallas. Windham, trained by Barry, started his career in Florida Championship Wrestling, a WWE developmental company, before his run as Husky Harris in NXT. In April 2012, he was repackaged as Bray Wyatt, a cult-like figure alongside other "Wyatt Family" members in the late Luke Harper (Jonathan Huber) and Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) as they dominated the company. Wyatt would remain on the scene, maintaining the Family with rotating members, culminating in his run as WWE Champion in 2017 at Elimination Chamber.

How Bray Wyatt Reinvented Himself in WWE Multiple Times

Not only did Wyatt carve himself as a singles wrestler, but he's also managed to reinvent himself not once but twice through the Tom Savini-inspired The Fiend, his masked demonic presence. He also developed a tongue-in-cheek children's type show segment called Firefly Fun House that added another layer and nuance to his personality as a cerebral character, not to mention invaluable contributions from Lexi "Alexa Bliss" Kaufman and Uncle Howdy (Dallas). Tributes from across the industry poured from across WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling. Talent from the wrestling world paying tribute include Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Bliss, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Diamond Dallas Page, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, Ric Flair, Titus O'Neil, Adam "Braun Stroman" Scherr, Ron "R Truth" Killings, John Cena and more.

WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda's family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/pabVuaKlnP — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm just in shock. Extremely heart broken And at a loss for words. What I can say is what an amazing human being Windham is. An Amazing & kind friend. one of the most creative minds to ever walk this earth. Windham, you've brought so much joy and happiness to everyone around you.… pic.twitter.com/QELzyKKkNI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt's passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I just heard Bray Wyatt has left this earth…Breaks my heart. An amazing human in & out of the ring. My time with him was so memorable. My deepest sympathies to his family & friends. We've lost another GREAT One. God Bless you Windham! You will be sorely missed. RIP Brother. DDP pic.twitter.com/R2mgWXKgWk — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

One of my favorite moments overseas and of course Bray Wyatt was ALWAYS down to make us a Greater, Happier and Focused on what matters the most….Enjoying Life with our Family and Love ones ❤️ RIP #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/NjPGFGxVFl — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Bray Wyatt is one of the most talented young wrestlers to ever come down the line. My heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kj6ZBAGjCZ — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The world lost a good one today. Bray Wyatt's story telling ability along with his unique creativity in the ring was a force that kept your eyes glued to the television screen. Windham Rotunda's fun-loving, free spirit paired with his infectious laugh is what I will truly miss… pic.twitter.com/tV3NJCeVpY — The Miz (@mikethemiz) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I am sadden by the news 😞My condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt RIP I'm gonna miss you my friend ❤️ 💐 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p44T8Hz9BL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I'm forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Seeing the outpouring of love for 36 y/o Bray Wyatt is a testament that WHO you are is so much more important than what you accomplish. Every interaction is a chance to shine light on people & he did just that. Such a special human. 🙏🏽 — Torrie Wilson (@Torrie11) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Tragic news. Windham was an exceptional talent in the ring. His creation, Bray Wyatt, is an iconic character. Backstage, Windham was a lot of fun to be around, one of those people who never had a bad day. What a loss, both professionally and personally. https://t.co/zSwG6OWiQI — Kane (@KaneWWE) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The world witnessed a man with bountiful creative brilliance. I saw a kind man who always had time to spread the gift of laughter.

I'll miss calling you "Husky Rusky" and I'll miss hearing the greeting of "Sax the Max." Our industry was better because we had you in it #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/0DmjsI3BEY — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to the Rotunda family. Out of respect, we will not be live tweeting IMPACT tonight during the broadcast. pic.twitter.com/vq4bNANzgo — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I Dedicated a whole Chapter to you in my 2nd book so the world would know what kind of invidual you are.

Safe travels my Brotha ✊🏿#BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/7SjtbC9yvW — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. I'm in disbelief just like everyone else. My heart goes out Windham's whole family & everyone who knows & loves him. 🎶 You've got the whole world in your hand — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP BRAY WYATT. This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans. I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the mandible claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling… pic.twitter.com/gSuDQ1Z12I — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My heart goes out to my good friend & tag-team partner @irsmikerotunda at the loss of his son, Windham. I can't imagine losing one of my children. Thoughts & prayers go out to the Rotunda family. May God's peace comfort you in this horrible time of loss. Love you, my brother. pic.twitter.com/PSYNvGkAOD — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Very sorry to hear of Bray Wyatt's passing. It's very sad. Unfortunately, I never got to know this man, but watching him perform, you can instantly tell he was extremely talented & creative. And more importantly hearing how great of a person he was. My condolences to his family.… pic.twitter.com/rSsT4hi1Ej — taz (@OfficialTAZ) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My heart breaks for Windham and his family. You were always so nice to us, Windham. Ever since we were kids, going trick or treating together, following our dad's footsteps. You were always relatable, kind and humble. We will always be so grateful for your presence in our lives. https://t.co/SCrCDT7xbd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP Bray-

You will be very missed my friend. You always brought the locker room many many laughs. I'm grateful for so many special moments we shared at my ring this past year. I can't believe this. The world only saw a glimpse of your creativity. This loss is immeasurable. — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Power and endless love to your family Rest Cowboy pic.twitter.com/URY6zvZqBq — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So saddened to hear about the death of Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt). 😔Working with him was so great because he always had a smile when he greeted you and such a kind heart.

Condolences to his family and friends! Windham, your light will forever shine! RIP 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wcfVaLAMGJ — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Absolute tragedy. Our thoughts are with the Rotunda family. — GUNTHER (@Gunther_AUT) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

My deepest condolences to Windham's family and friends. Please know that you're in our thoughts and prayers. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Point the way Bray see you on the other side brother 🖤 1987-2023 the lantern is forever blown out pic.twitter.com/CAF4JZzbgk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry.

One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms.

One of the kindest.

One of the good ones… We will miss you, Windham. We love you. — Kevinn (@FightOwensFight) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Every time I was able to share a locker room with Bray Wyatt was a pleasure. Always willing to give advice or just shoot the breeze and tell fun stories on the road. My and family and I send out our prayers to the Rotunda family Rest In Peace Wyndham #BrayWyatt — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm trying to process this and can't Windham was a friend I feel for his wife, his beautiful children, his parents, his brother, his sister and everyone else who knew what a incredible person he was. — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm at a loss for words….I'm grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family 🙏🖤 https://t.co/FVTLoVbiul — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Bray Wyatt was such a lovely man to be around. He loved his family so much. I'm so sorry. — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Man…the first dude that took me under his wing when I got signed in 2009. We spent so much of our adult lives together. Praying for Jojo. Praying for his kids. I will miss your laugh & your boyish charm, my friend. Goodbye, Windham. — Ettore "Big E" Ewen (@WWEBigE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

What a horrible loss for his family, his friends, and the entire wrestling world. He was a creative genius and I will forever be influenced by his work.

🖤 https://t.co/r5tyUQHijd — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This has totally gutted me. He welcomed us to the main roster with open arms and was so so so kind to us. I just don't know what to say 💔 https://t.co/lVK2kUxhMa — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

absolutely gutted and so completely heartbroken for his family right now. rest easy Bray https://t.co/bPOmmw6eNu — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Chris Jericho's Fozzy paid tribute to Windham Rotunda – Bray Wyatt at their show in London today. pic.twitter.com/vWPusUSPw2 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The toughest part of this industry… is when you bond with people…. and then that bond is severed unexpectedly. RIP brudda. I was rooting for you just like you did for me. I already missed you… but this… it's painful. Safe journey my man. — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

So shocked and saddened to hear of Bray Wyatt's passing. This is so hard to process and I am just speechless. Sending my condolences to his family and friends during this difficult and heartbreaking time. #RIPBrayWyatt #BrayWyatt #WWE #WindhamRotunda pic.twitter.com/bCATz4rlNJ — Lisa Marie Varon (@REALLiSAMARiE) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Life ain't always beautiful. Words feel useless. I'll never forget your laugh. I'm jealous you get to be with Brodie. Rest In Peace Windham. Everyone, Love your loved ones. — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In FCW Windham gave me a list of movies & documentaries to watch & pitch from. He wanted me to be in the family. I think he believed in me more than I did in myself at that time. I learned so much from him creatively but he was just a good good human. ❤️💔 So smart.This is so sad — Summer Rae (@DanielleMoinet) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Like all of us, I just can't stop thinking about Windham and his family. I can't believe it's real. He was such a light and such electric energy. I can hear his laugh now. I get goosebumps remembering how the crowd would react when the lights would go out and the bass line would… — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

When the 205 guys came to the main roster, Windham was so welcoming.

It really made us feel like we were a part of the crew. Before my brother came back to WWE in 2019, Windham would always ask, "how's your brother doing?" A caring man gone too soon ❤️ — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivari) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

205 Live had a live event tour. @MATTHARDYBRAND and Windham were added as a special feature to help move tickets. I remember telling Windham "sorry for dragging you on tour with us." He said "Nah hoot, the only way this business works is when we help each other." https://t.co/jIjWzoNKke — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

