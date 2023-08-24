Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Bray Wyatt, The Wyatt Family, wrestling, wwe

WWE Star Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda Passes Away, Age 36

We have tragic news to report: WWE superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) suddenly passed away at the far too young age of 36 earlier today.

I cannot believe I am writing this right now, but we have learned that WWE superstar Bray Wyatt has suddenly passed away at the unfathomably too-young age of 36. Information is very scant right now as this has just been officially announced. We had heard through various sources that his absence on WWE television over the past several months was due to a "life-threatening illness", but details were never provided, and we are left only to speculate that this could be related.

News broke of Bray Wyatt's passing just about 6:30 pm EST this evening when WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque tweeted the horrible news after receiving the news directly from Wyatt's father, WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda. Triple H said, "Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I can only imagine that everyone at WWE is overwhelmed with grief right now, and if you take a look on social media as the news spreads, fans around the world are sharing those emotions. It's always shattering when we lose a wrestler suddenly, but at only 36 years old and with so much left to accomplish in this industry and in his life, heartbreaking doesn't begin to cover it.

Bray Wyatt was born Windham Lawrence Rotunda and comes from one of wrestling's great families. He joined his father, Mike (aka I.R.S.), in the wrestling industry, along with his grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Mulligan, and two uncles, Kendal and Barry Windham. His younger brother was also well-known to WWE fans as Bo Dallas.

There's so much to cover and celebrate about Bray Wyatt's life and career, and we will, but we're just trying to get this out there right now, and I am honestly fighting to find words at the moment. He was truly one of a kind and will never be replaced. We hope his family and loved ones can find some peace in this time of horror for them.

Again, we don't have the answers yet, but if you are hurting and dealing with some thoughts of self-harm, you have a whole life in front of you, and I promise you, people want to see you live it out. If you or someone you know needs help, please don't hesitate to contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

