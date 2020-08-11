Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston Talks Malcolm in the Middle Theory, Hats

When it comes to Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad (and its entire universe), we pretty much wear our chiseled, jagged hearts on our sleeves. The Bryan Cranston–Aaron Paul-starring series still holds the belt for best wrap-up- in fact, their wrap-up was so good that they went back and did it again with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. So any time Cranston or Paul appears on a show to talk BB or new projects, our eyeballs are going to give Walter White and Jesse Pinkman their due respect. Even if that means watching Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show.

And that's what I found myself doing when Cranston appeared to discuss his film The One and Only Ivan when (to no one's surprise), the conversation shifted to Breaking Bad. Cranston has gone on record saying he would be willing to return for the final season of Better Call Saul if Gilligan and Peter Gould wanted it, and here he discusses what it was like keeping his previous return to the role a secret for El Camino. He also opened up about his COVID-19 experience, shows us the special BB-related "gift" he has in his possession, offers his thoughts on the "Breaking-Malcolm" theory, and more.

Picking up on that "hat" theme from the earlier video, Cranston and Fallon engage in a little "performance art" in the following… music video???… that gives them the chances to express their love for their favorite hats. It's worth your time for two major reasons: Cranston doing random things never gets old and for about three seconds? We get him back in the Heisenberg hat…

Speaking of Cranston, Showtime recently offered the first teaser for his upcoming limited legal thriller series Your Honor. Written by Peter Moffat (The Night Of) and stemming from executive producers Robert and Michelle King (The Good Fight), Cranston, and Moffat, the ten-episode series examines the strata of New Orleans society as Cranston's Judge Michael Desiato discovers his son was involved in a hit-and-run. What follows is a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices, as a father tests his own limits of just how far he will go to save his child.

Showtime's Your Honor also stars Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) as Cranston's son, a high school senior who is involved in the hit-and-run accident. Margo Martindale (The Americans) recurs as Senator Elizabeth Guthrie, the mother of the deceased wife of Desiato. Michael Stuhlbarg portrays crime boss Jimmy Baxter, while Sofia Black D'Elia, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Hope Davis also star. Amy Landecker, Lilli Kay, Tony Curran, Keith Machekanyanga, Lamar Johnson, and Benjamin Flores, Jr. are also featured.