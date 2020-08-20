Bret Hart Remembers How He Helped Kamala Prove He Could Wrestle

The wrestling world lost one of the greats last week when James Harris, better known by his ring name Kamala, passed away. Another WWE legend, Hall-of-Famer Bret Hart, recently appeared on WWE's The Bump podcast, and there he was asked about the Ugandan Giant. Bret had fond memories of Kamala.

"He was such a fun guy," Hart said. "He was nothing like his ring character. Always a smile, always in a good mood, always friendly, almost the direct opposite of what his character was. I can also remember wrestling him, and when I wrestled him, he was such a fun guy to work with. And he gave me so much and tried his hardest to give me the best match possible."

Of course, like every other wrestler in Hart's era, it seems Kamala's one dream was to wrestle Bret Hart. Thankfully, Hart was able to help him achieve that dream.

"In fact, I think he really wanted to wrestle me," said Hart. "This was at a time when I was starting to get a lot of credibility of being the best guy in the company to wrestle. Being put against me when you're 300, 400 pounds is not an easy match for a guy that size to have. But when he worked with me, he wanted to show everybody that he could have a great match with Bret Hart. And I can remember, when we wrestled, I just remember we tore the house down and had such a great match and when we came back there was Pat Patterson and Vince McMahon and different guys there that were just stunned by how good the match was. It makes me feel good now remembering how happy he was that he showed everybody that he could go in there with Bret Hart and have a real great match."

Kamala may have accomplished all he wanted to in life since he did have that match with Bret, but that doesn't mean he won't be missed. Hart went on to say some more nice things about Kamala.

"He was one of the nicest guys that you'll ever meet in the wrestling business," Hart said. "He was a nice guy every single day, and he'll be missed not just by me but by every guy that knew him. And he was a fighter. I know he lost both legs from diabetes. When we heard that we lost Kamala, I think everybody felt that pain a little bit. He was a wonderful, great wrestler and he'll be missed."