Wrestling Legend Kamala Has Died

Wrestling legend James Harris, better known by his in-ring person Kamala, has died. The news was reported by the Cauliflower Alley Club's official Twitter account, which tweeted, "The CAC family wishes to extend our sincerest condolences to the family friends and fans the world over upon the news that the legendary James 'Kamala' Harris has passed away at the age of 70. Rest in Peace, James." Kamala was 70 years old.

Kamala's career spanned four decades. Beginning his career in the 70s, James Harris became Kamala while working with Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett in the CWA promotion in Memphis. By 1984, Kamala was challenging Hulk Hogan for the WWF Championship. Most fans likely remember Kamala from his multiple stints in WWF, where he was at times managed by Kim Chee and Harvey Whippleman. However, Kamala also wrestled for WCW, Ring of Honor, and many other wrestling territories before retiring in 2010 with a match for Juggalo Championship Wrestling. His last appearance in WWE was a match on Raw against the late Umaga in 2006, with both wrestlers pitting their "savage" characters against one another.

Throughout his career, he held several championship belts, but no victories in championship matches for WWF or WCW. In addition to his career in wrestling, James Harris has been writing and recording music since the 1990s.

In 2011, Kamala had his leg amputated as a complication of diabetes, ending his career for good. His right leg was amputated the following year. He was also part of the class-action lawsuit against WWE for CTE, which would have prevented him from making appearances for the company. He's suffered from various health issues over the past decade. The cause of Kamala's death has not yet been released.

The hearts of everyone at Bleeding Cool go out to his family and friends in this sad time.