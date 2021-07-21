Bring A Unique Piece of Dragon Ball Z History Home Today

This is quite an exciting week for Dragon Ball fans. It is expected that the next film in the franchise, following the hugely successful Dragon Ball Super: Broly, will be announced at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con. While the franchise has remained popular in the many years since the Dragon Ball Z anime finished its run, the 2010s saw a huge resurgence for the franchise. A series of well-received games including FighterZ and Kakarot, a successful collectible card game, and the official continuation of the series through Dragon Ball Super as a manga and anime from original creator Akira Toriyama and artistic collaborator Toyotarou have made the franchise seemingly more popular than ever. Now, fans of this long-lasting, sprawling anime epic can bid to own unique original art from anime production. Check these Gohan and Krillin pieces out below.

Here's how Heritage describes these items:

Dragon Ball Z Gohan and Krillin Animation Drawing and Gohan Layout Drawing (Toei Animation, c. 1989-96).

Recognized as one of the biggest titles in anime, the Dragon Ball series is widely recognized as a classic among fans not only in Japan but all over the world. The franchise is widely recognized for its fantastic characters and exciting fights. A sequel to Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z started airing on April 26, 1989, following the adventures of a grown-up Goku and his friends as they defend planet earth from all sorts of powerful menaces. We have in this lot an animation drawing depicting Gohan and Krillin ready to defend themselves from an enemy attack, they have a figure size of about 4.75" for Krillin and 4" for Gohan, rendered in graphite with blue, yellow, orange, and red pencils on 3-peghole animation paper numbered A4. Additionally, this lot includes a layout drawing of Gohan featuring his long-haired design measures 6.75" and it's rendered in graphite and numbered A6 on yellow animation paper. These are amazing drawings that will evoke memories from the episodes of this great franchise. Both show pinholes on the top right corner, very light handle wear from production is visible. Condition is Very Good.

You can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid for this Dragon Ball Z original featuring two of its most iconic characters now. Best of luck to everyone aiming to add this incredible drawing to their collection!