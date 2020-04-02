"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 7: Jake's Daddy Vision Quest [PREVIEW]

NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine brings us back for another round of storyline multitasking – and the trifecta of absurdity set up for us this week does not look to disappoint. Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) announce they're expecting, so Jake thinks it's as good a time as any to get all of the "dads" in his life (Bradley Whitford, Matin Mull) together so he can learn from them – what not to do as a dad.

Too harsh? The following two clips give you everything you need to know about the Peralta men's slightly disturbing dynamic:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 7, episode 10 "Admiral Peralta": Jake and his father deal with unsettled family business. Amy and Rosa work a high-profile case. Terry wants to join the NYPD band.

In other corners of the precinct's universe, it's pretty ironic that JK Simmons guest-starred last week since it looks like Holt's (Andre Braugher) about to go Whiplash on Terry's (Terry Crews) band dreams (as you'll see in the images below). Meanwhile, Amy and Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) are on the clock to clean up a mess of Amy's making: actually assigning a high-profile case to Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker) and Scully:

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad's world is turned upside down. Rounding out the ensemble is the newly promoted Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Reporting to him is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a consummate rule follower with a weak spot for dork dancing and her husband, Jake. The other detectives in the squad include Jake's best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers are their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.