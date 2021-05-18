Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 "Really Satisfying End": Melissa Fumero

With production on the 10-episode eighth and final season of NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine currently underway with a confirmed post-Tokyo Summer Olympics return set for this August, both the network and the B99 team are set on closing the doors to the precinct in twisted style. "It will launch in August, coming out of the Summer Olympics, which is a coveted slot. We can think of nothing more deserving than giving it to the final season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience," explained Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Now, viewers are getting an update on how things are going from none other than Melissa Fumero (Amy)- who viewers will get to know in an entirely different way this month with Hulu's Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

During a press junket interview with CB.com in support of the upcoming streaming series, Fumero revealed that filming on the season is at its halfway point- and the feels are already starting to creep up onto the set. "It's going, we just wrapped on episode five. So we're like midway through, a lot of kind of misty moments happening on set. I will say, as we all start to think about and talk about (it), it feels really weird to be doing something where you know the last day is gonna be so sad and you're probably gonna cry a lot, you're like a month away from crying all the time," Fumero explained. "It's like a really strange feeling. So we have a lot of moments where it's like, it's too soon, it's too soon. We're not there yet, we're not there yet. And we're just trying to like have fun like we're shooting any season of 'Brooklyn.'"

But as emotional as the final season will be for the cast and the fans, it will also be a final run that everyone will enjoy and can be proud of. "It's bittersweet, but I'm really proud of the show. I'm really proud of this season. I think it's going to be a really satisfying end I hope for the viewers and just trying to think of it as like the victory lap, celebrating the show, celebrating the people I work with. Not trying to take anything for granted and stay really present."

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Brooklyn Nine-Nine executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 7: First Look – More Crime Cracking (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjOVAg8-Yk8)