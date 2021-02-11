Brooklyn Nine-Nine to End Again at Season 8 for NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the police procedural comedy, appears to be nearing its end again after an eight-season run, according to Variety. Originally on Fox, the series stars Andy Samberg as hotshot cop Det. Jake Peralta, who's as resilient as he's a maverick in the NYPD. Once the master of his domain, his world changes when he meets his initially by-the-book captain in Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher), who's had to deal with his own adversity as a gay man working up the chain in law enforcement. As the series progresses, the two gain mutual respect for one another. After its initial five-season run on Fox, NBC picked up initially for one more before expanding to eight total.

The cast features a variety of colorful characters, including Joe Lo Truglio, who plays Det. Charles Boyle, Jake's partner, Melissa Fumero, who plays Sgt. Amy Santiago, Jake's one-time rival who ultimately falls in love with and marries him; Stephanie Beatriz as Det. Rosa Diaz, a no-nonsense tomboy who has no qualms maiming those who get on her last nerve; Terry Crews as Sgt. Terry Jeffords, a physical specimen in strength and personality, who loves his yogurt; Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller, who play the lovable old-school goofball cops in detectives Hitchcock and Scully, respectively. The eighth and final season will consist of 10 episodes and will air as part of the 2021-2022 season. While the season was announced in 2019, the COVID pandemic delayed production. "I still remember the palpable excitement that night in 2018 when we announced Brooklyn Nine-Nine would be returning to its rightful home at NBC," said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBC Universal Television and Streaming. "We've always loved these characters and the way they make us laugh while also masterfully weaving in storylines that make us reflect as well. A big thank you to our wonderful partners – Dan Goor, the writers, producers, and the incredibly talented cast and crew – for a comedy whose legacy will stand the test of time."

Throughout Brooklyn Nine-Nine's run, it won a Golden Globe for its star Samberg in 2014 and won an Emmy for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Series in 2015. It also earned a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown," said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group. "It's had an incredible run across not one, but two networks garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world. We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers, and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. 'B99,' it's been NOICE!"

One of the narratives the series will tackle is focusing on police brutality and Black Lives Matter in the wake of the controversy surrounding George Floyd's death. "I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said executive producer Dan Goor. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."