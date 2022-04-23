Bruce Campbell, Smosh Enter Evil Dead: The Game, Live to Tell About It

With the smooth voice of Bruce Campbell describing the shades of blood in the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game, Smosh's Spencer Agnew along with those who worked on the game, preview what to expect. The recently uploaded video to Smosh's YouTube channel, Smosh Games, also included an appearance from Andy Campbell, Swiftor, Greg Miller, and one of the developers of the game Tim Willits.

"Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic 'Evil Dead' franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original 'Ash vs Evil Dead' television series."

The conversation and general back-and-forth between everyone as Bruce threw out some excellent jokes was only part of the entertaining playthrough of Evil Dead: The Game. Having his son, Andy, there to chase around the others as he played opposite of those aiming to survive was truly fun to witness. In the game you can play as Ash, Scotty, Lord Arthur, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, and more. Bruce is of course a part of everything with the game, from his voice to the impact of the character he has portrayed, Ash.

Playing as good or evil, the Smosh video displayed the gameplay range to expect when it comes out on May 13, 2022. Evil Dead: The Game looks like a truly fun experience whether watching a playthrough on YouTube or playing with friends. I'm excited to hopefully see more inside content like this from Smosh in the future. We often forget the incredible amount of valid entertainment in watching people play games whether through streaming or uploaded content online.