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Buffy/Angel: Carpenter on Nicholas Brendon: "May He Be at Peace Now"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Angel star Charisma Carpenter took to social media for a post reflecting on her time with Nicholas Brendon.

Following the emotional news that Nicholas Brendon, best known as Xander Harris over the run of seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, had died at the age of 54, we've been hearing from a number of folks from across the Buffyverse – including Alyson Hannigan, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and David Boreanaz. Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Charisma Carpenter, who portrayed Cordelia Chase on the original series and the Boreanaz-starring spinoff, Angel.

"I will miss the version of the man I once knew – someone who was so warm and loving. He was cuddly, funny, silly, self-deprecating, and supremely talented. I loved every scene we had together back in the day. He always kept me on my toes, never delivering a line the same way twice, forcing me to become a better actor by listening," Carpenter wrote in her Instagram post, which included an image gallery from their time on the show together.

"I will always remember him in my mind's eye, in his trailer with the door wide open, in his rocking chair, smoking a cigarette and listening to music. From his trailer, which my window faced on the lot, I could hear all the bands that exemplify the 90s but are also, for me, tied up in the memory of Nicky. Bands like: Oasis, Red Hot Chili Peppers, STP, Foo Fighters, OMC, Green Day, Nirvana, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Sublime, Creed, Barenaked Ladies, Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, The Cranberries, Lauryn Hill, Blink-182, 311, Blur, Garbage, Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls. I miss those days and cling to those memories of him today. I offer my condolences to his family, his closest friends – who were with him to the end – and to the fans around the world who found comfort in his work. May he be at peace now."

"'They'll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn't chosen. To live so near to the spotlight and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody's watching me.' I saw you, Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky," Gellar wrote as her tribute caption:

There are people you work with and then there are people you share time with. Nick was the latter. Some moments stay small on paper, a laugh between takes, a look that says we got this, the quiet understanding of showing up and doing the work together. But those are the things that last. He carried something real, not perfect, not polished, just real. And in this business, that matters more than most things. We don't always get to choose how long someone stays in the story, only that they were here. And he was …Rest easy Brother. Some people leave a mark without trying," Boreanz wrote in his post:

"My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love and Dodgers. I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP 💔😢," read the caption to Alyson Hannigan's (Willow Rosenberg) Instagram post, which included an image of the two from their time together on the series:

"We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create," read the statement from Brendon's family to The Hollywood Reporter, announcing the actor's passing.

The statement continued, "Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it's no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support."

Born Nicholas Brendon Schultz on April 12, 1971, the actor would be best known for his turn as Xander Harris on the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven years (appearing in all but one of the hit series; 144 episodes). In addition, Brendon tackled the recurring role of Kevin Lynch over the course of 21 episodes and eight seasons of Criminal Minds. Brendon's film and television filmography includes 2000's Psycho Beach Party, 2005's Kitchen Confidential, 2010's Private Practice, and other roles. Though the actor had a sometimes public struggle with substance misuse and depression over the years, Brendon sought to maintain an active presence at pop culture conventions and fan expos.

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