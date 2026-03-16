Posted in: Current News, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Gellar Calls Out Toxic Pilot Executive, Timing of Hulu Decision

Sarah Michelle Gellar called out an executive assigned to Hulu's "Buffy" pilot who was "literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

The fallout from Hulu passing on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale continues, with Gellar opening up about what went down. During an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Gellar shared what it was like on the set while filming, praised Armstrong's performance, called out the timing of when she and Zhao were notified, and revealed that the show had an executive "who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him." In addition, Gellar shared what her and Zhao's reactions were after receiving the news, and how her "Buffy" castmates have been supportive. Here are the highlights:

Gellar on What Filming Was Like, Armstrong Being a "Superstar": "Chloé and I talked a lot. The dialogue flew off the tongue. When I was on set, it was craziness. It was like, 'Oh, we're here. We're doing this.' I loved the duality that we had this new, younger slayer who was where Buffy was when the show started, and then we would pick up with where Buffy was now. And I'd like to use this moment also to say that Ryan Kiera Armstrong is a superstar. I'm gutted that no one will see her as a slayer."

Gellar on Being Blindsided By Decision & Timing of Call: "No one saw this coming, including the head of Searchlight [Pictures]. And I got the call as we were stepping onto stage for the premiere of their own movie. And it's also the weekend of Chloé going to the Oscars as a best director nominee for Hamnet. For them to call us on the Friday of what should have been Chloé's victory lap for an incredible film, and my world premiere of something that I worked very hard for is… [pause] That says something" [Ed. Note: Hulu and Searchlight Pictures (the studio behind Gellar's film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come) are both owned by Disney].

Gellar Calls Out Show Executive for Creating "Uphill Battle": "We had an executive on our show who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him. That's very hard when you're taking a property that is as beloved as Buffy, not just to the world, but to me and Chloé. So that tells you the uphill battle that we had been fighting since day one, when your executive is literally proud to tell you that he didn't watch it."

Gellar Spoke with Zhao Shortly After the Decision Was Made: "Chloé and I are feeling the same things. Disappointment. We don't want to let the fans down. That hurts. Saddened at how it was handled and when it was handled. But I just said to Chloé, and I was very specific, I said, 'Sunday night, you put that crown on and you walk that red carpet and you take in all that love for what you worked for and forget the other stuff.' It's important to me that this doesn't take away from what we achieved and what she's achieved. And there's always so more to do."

"Buffy" Castmates Have Offered Gellar Support: "Every single one of them. No one more so than David Boreanaz. I spoke to him last night. It just shows the lasting relationship that we have."

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