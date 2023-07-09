Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: buffy, comic con, j. michael straczynski, sdcc, sdcc 2023, sesame street

Buffy, J. Michael Straczynski & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Sunday)

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 sees J. Michael Straczynski, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gamera, Star Trek: Picard & more on Sunday, July 23rd.

Okay, so when it comes to the main television/streaming panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023), we've passed along what's on tap for Preview Night/Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. So that means it's time to take a look at what's in store for Sunday, July 23rd – including J. Michael Straczynski, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gamera's return, a behind-the-scenes look at Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and more.

SDCC 2023: Sunday, July 23rd Television/Streaming Lineup

Here's a look at what's in play for the day – but keep in mind that things may change depending on how the writers' strike and a possible SAG-AFTRA strike could have on the event (like it impacted SDCC Hall H):

11:30 am – 12:30 pm – Sesame Street Special Premiere: Be the first to experience Sesame Street's new entertaining and informative special starring your favorite Muppets of Sesame Street, who, with the help of celebrity guests, journey out into the world with a mission to help others and give back to communities. The screening will be followed by a panel with Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Andrew Moriarty (coordinating producer/writer).

11:45 am – 1:15 pm – Cartoon Voices II: Cartoon Voices I on Saturday will be so wonderful that we'll need another such panel on Sunday with other top actors in the animation-voicing profession. This time, moderator Mark Evanier will welcome Maurice LaMarche (Futurama, Pinky and the Brain), Anna Brisbin (Final Fantasy VII Remake), Fred Tatasciore (Team America, The Hulk), Frank Todaro (The Cuphead Show, Transformers), and Courtney Lin (Monster High, Rainbow High).

1:15 pm – 2:15 pm – Spotlight on J. Michael Straczynski: After a four-year absence, J. Michael Straczynski returns to Comic-Con (despite repeated requests to the contrary). Expect announcements, revelations, and lively discussions following the Babylon 5 animated movie debut the previous evening, plus news about Straczynski's comics work (including Captain America), audio dramas, novels, and all things Ellisonian.

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Gamera Rebirth: Special Release and Talk Show: The giant monster Gamera, which has been beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, returns as a brand-new animated series: Gamera Rebirth. The panel will feature a special release along with the appearance and an exclusive talk show by anime director Hiroyuki Seshita.

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm – Buffy: Once More with Feeling: An Interactive Whedonverse Musical: Let's end this show with a bang! The powers that be behind Fandom Charities, TheHellmouthCon, and SixDegressOfGeek present an interactive screening of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer musical episode "Once More with Feeling" as Comic-Con's big closing event! Many say this is the finest, funniest, most ingenious episode ever to come out of the Buffyverse. But remember, the best part of the show is up to you! This episode was made for talkin'—back, that is—and singing and shouting and dancing in the aisles, with or without your dry cleaning! Audience participation: it isn't just for Rocky Horror and mob riots anymore. Plus: a surprise guest!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!