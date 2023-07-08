Posted in: AMC, Disney+, Fox, Marvel, Preview, TV | Tagged: comic con, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023

Futurama, Star Trek, Babylon 5 & More SDCC 2023 TV Panels (Saturday)

SDCC 2023's Saturday line-up of TV panels includes Futurama, Interview with the Vampire, Star Trek U, Critical Role, Babylon 5, Heels & more.

Now that you know what some of the main television/streaming panels will be at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC 2023) on Preview Night/Thursday and Friday, it's time to take a look at what's on tap for Saturday. We're looking at Hulu's Futurama, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe, William Shatner, Critical Role, Babylon 5: The Road Home, STARZ's Heels, and a lot more.

SDCC 2023: Saturday, July 22nd Television/Streaming Lineup

Here's a look at what's in play for the day – but keep in mind that things may change depending on how the writers' strike and a possible SAG-AFTRA strike could have on the event (like it impacted SDCC Hall H):

10:30 am – 11:30 am: Snoopy Lives it Up on Apple TV+: Discover the all-new animated Peanuts content in the works at WildBrain Studios for Apple TV+, the home of all Peanuts content. Includes a sneak peek of Camp Snoopy (2024), the adventures (and misadventures) of Snoopy and his Beagle Scouts at summer camp. Plus enjoy an exclusive reveal of some exciting new Peanuts projects. Panelists include Rob "Boots" Boutilier (executive producer/series director, Camp Snoopy, WildBrain Studios), Adam Arsenault (director, WildBrain Studios), Paige Braddock (chief creative officer, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), Jason Cooper (senior writer, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates), and Melissa Menta (senior vice president, marketing and communications, Peanuts Worldwide). Damian Holbrook (senior writer, TV Guide magazine) moderates.

11:00 am – 11:45 am: Futurama: You won't want to miss the world premiere screening of the beloved sci-fi animated series Futurama before new episodes debut on Hulu on July 24. After a 10-year hiatus, Futurama has sprung triumphantly from the cryogenic tube, its full original cast and satirical spirit intact. New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries, including developments in the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV.

11:15 am – 12:15 pm: Heels Season 2 Preview: Michael Waldron, Stephen Amell (Arrow), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), Mary McCormack (Deep Impact, The L Word), Kelli Berglund (The Goldbergs, The Animal Kingdom), Allen Maldonado (House Party, The Wonder Years), and Chris Bauer (Survivor's Remorse, True Blood) discuss Heels, the small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in rural Georgia. It is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), are at war over their late father's legacy while working to find their identity and their individual versions of success.

12:00 pm – 12:45 pm: American Dad!: Emmy Award–winning animated comedy American Dad! is back in action at SDCC for another year! Don't miss all the fun that the Smith family has in store before all-new episodes return to TBS this fall.

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: Abbott Elementary Class in Session: The stars of ABC's Abbott Elementary take the stage to discuss the breakout hit.

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm: X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary: Ron Wasserman (X-Men/Power Rangers composer), Elliott S Maggin! ("Time Fugitives" writer), David McDermott ("Phalanx Covenant" writer), Brooks Wachtel ("Dark Phoenix" writer), and Steven Melching ("Weapon X, Lies Videotape") discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences. Moderated by Larry Houston (X-Men producer/director).

12:45 pm – 1:30 pm: Family Guy: Award-winning and fan-favorite series, Family Guy returns to SDCC for another iconic year. Join in on the Griffin family fun as they celebrate one of the longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and more all-new episodes coming to FOX this fall.

1:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Star Trek Universe: The fan-favorite Star Trek universe panel returns to Comic-Con, featuring exclusive content from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

1:45 pm – 2:30 pm: TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites 2023: It's the ultimate fandom mashup! The official magazine of television brings together stars from some of your genre-TV favorites for a lively hang that's always a hoot. From personal tales of fan encounters and backstage antics to their own TV obsessions and an expanded audience Q&A, this has been a must-see event of Comic-Con for over a decade!

1:45 pm – 2:45 pm: Take a Leap into the World of NBC's Quantum Leap: The cast of Quantum Leap, Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee, and executive producer Deborah Pratt give an exclusive teaser of the upcoming season 2 premiere, talk about events from this past season, and look ahead to what's in store for season 2, coming this fall!

2:45 pm – 3:45 pm: The Dragon Prince: All Aboard for Season 5: The next chapter of The Dragon Prince saga sets sail this July on Netflix. Find out what new adventures await you in season 5, then join the cast, crew, and creators for a special community celebration and open Q&A. (WARNING: To reduce the chance of high-seas hijinks, nautical criminals and/or seafaring ne'er-do-wells will not be admitted.)

3:45 pm – 4:45 pm: Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2: Fans will get exclusive, first-look access to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2.

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Aniplex of America and the cast of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba present a discussion of the Swordsmith Village Arc. Featuring Zach Aguilar (Tanjiro Kamado), Abby Trott (Nezuko Kamado), Griffin Burns (Muichiro Tokito), Kira Buckland (Mitsuri Kanroji), and Zeno Robinson (Genya Shinazugawa). Hosted by Aiko Makino (Aniplex of America).

4:30 pm – 6:00 pm: William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill: The icon himself, William Shatner, hosts an entertaining discussion about his illustrious career, spotlighted by his two most recent adventures: Legion M's new documentary, You Can Call Me Bill, and the famed sci-fi captain's real-life journey into space! Beam into Hall H for a lively chat between Shatner, doc director Alexandre O. Philippe (The People vs. George Lucas, Lynch/Oz), Legion M executives Jeff Annison and David Baxter, and some very special surprise guests. Publicist Gary Miereanu moderates the festivities.

4:45 pm – 5:45 pm: Critical Role: Fireside Chat and Cast Q&A: A fireside chat and short Q&A session with the founders and cast members of Critical Role, including Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us: Parts I & II), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Matthew Mercer (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers), and Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch).

6:30 pm – 8:30 pm: Babylon 5: The Road Home: Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved sci-fi saga with the World Premiere of the all-new original animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home. Travel across the galaxy with John Sheridan as he unexpectedly finds himself transported through multiple timelines and alternate realities in a quest to find his way back home. Along the way, he reunites with some familiar faces while discovering cosmic new revelations about the history, purpose, and meaning of the Universe. Following the screening, join the cast and filmmakers for a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Babylon 5: The Road Home will be available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray on August 15, 2023.

6:45 pm – 7:45 pm: Critical Role: Making Candela Obscura: The cast and friends of Critical Role including Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV: Comrades), Robbie Daymond (Demon Slayer), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Anjali Bhimani (Ms. Marvel), Matthew Mercer (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom), and Ivan Van Norman (head of Darrington Press) discuss the making of Candela Obscura including the show, the game, and a whole new intriguing world.

