Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Other Distributors Reportedly Interested in "New Sunnydale"

REPORT: Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale has interest from other distributors; Disney Entertainment Television releases a statement.

The fallout and finger-pointing stemming from Hulu's decision to pass on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale pilot continue. During an interview with PEOPLE, Gellar didn't hold back when she called out the timing of when she and Zhao were notified. In addition, she revealed that the show had an executive "who was not only not a fan of the original, but was proud to constantly remind us that he had never seen the entirety of the series and how it wasn't for him." Since then, "sources" from all parties involved have been hitting up mainstream media sites like Variety and Deadline Hollywood to spin their tales or speak their truths. Today, it was Variety out of the gate with another sources-powered look at what went down – and what went wrong. While the entire piece is worth your time, here are two highlights that we haven't seen elsewhere:

Disney Entertainment Television Releases a Statement: "We have had a long and very successful relationship with Chloé, Sarah and Gail — their track records speak for themselves and they are incredible partners. Our decision not to move forward with a series order is not a reflection of our respect and admiration for the creative team, including Lilla and Nora."

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale" Has Interest From Other Distributors: A source speaking with Variety shared that there are other distributors interested in the series. But with the franchise rights owned by 20th Television, it would be hard to imagine Hulu not wanting to keep things in-house.

Here are some key highlights and takeaways from the Deadline Hollywood piece that dropped earlier this week, which names the Hulu executive Geller referred to:

More Buffy Summers, Not Less: According to DH, the original pilot script was tagged as "not perfect" and "not great." But after a "well-received rewrite" that now included "a lot more Buffy Summers in it," 20th Television and Searchlight Television were feeling good about getting a green light.

"I hear virtually every day last week, the two studios on the Buffy reboot, 20th Television and Searchlight Television, touched base with the project's producers and creative team, indicating that a pickup for the pilot starring Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong seemed imminent after its writers, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, had done a rewrite."

Hulu Had Notes: DH's report noted from "multiple sources" that the streamer's biggest concern was that the pilot "played too young" and felt "small." Reportedly, the studios and creative team wanted to keep the spirit of the original series' modest budget look and vibe. The Zuckermans' rewrite was reportedly 90 minutes long: "It was more adult, featuring a lot more of Gellar's Buffy, and was described as a more of a streaming than a network show." DH reports that "the rewrite was well received at both studios, 20th TV and Searchlight TV, triggering the internal talk of a pending pickup, with at least one executive in charge 'putting everything on the line' for it, as one person put it."

Was It Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich? According to DH's reporting, Erwich was the executive that Gellar was referring to. Though sources "agreed with Gellar's general assessment of his take on the show," what Erwich meant by his comments during production on the pilot remains a mystery for now. DH's report suggests that the rewritten version of the project "was too expensive to shoot" or that "it still fell short of the high bar set by the original series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!