Posted in: Current News, CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Hulu Pilot Not Moving Forward

Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed via video that Hulu isn't moving forward with a Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale series.

Fans who've been waiting for an update on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director and executive producer Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring pilot for Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale for Hulu received some devastating news on Saturday. Though expectations were high that the chance of returning to the Buffyverse was possible, Gellar took to social media to break the bad news that the streaming service had passed on the pilot. Gellar is currently promoting her upcoming film Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, so the video shared was brief and didn't go into the specifics of the decision. Based on the reactions when the news first broke that Gellar was returning to the role of Buffy Summers, it would've seemed like a no-brainer for Hulu to pick up the series. We will be expecting more details on what did (and didn't) go down over the next few days (hopefully). You can check out Gellar's message below:

Here's a look at the video message that Gellar shared earlier today, breaking the bad news and thanking Zhao – while also making it clear to the "Buffy" fans that she's still ready to be called on when the Apocalypse hits:

Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the pilot also includes Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson, Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) as Shirley, Merrin Dungey (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Ms. LaDuca, Audrey Hsieh (Found) as Keiko, and Audrey Grace Marshall (The Flight Attendant) as Jessica.

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