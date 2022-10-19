Bupkis: Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson & More Confirmed to Guest Star

Less than a week after the release of the first official image from Peacock and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson's upcoming comedy series Bupkis, we have some big casting news to share. Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, I Want You Back), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond, Fargo), Simon Rex (Red Rocket, P Island), Ray Romano (Get Shorty, Made for Love), Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), and Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, City on Fire) are set to guest star. The six guest stars join a cast that includes Davidson, Edie Falco as Davidson's mother, and Joe Pesci as Davidson's grandfather.

With production currently underway, the streaming service shared a first-look image of Davidson and Pesci from the season's third episode, "The Florida Project." The half-hour live-action comedy is a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson's real life, combining grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Davidson is well known (and done well with). The show is expected to reflect Davidson's real-life persona with some unapologetically R-rated storytelling.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, when news of the series order was first announced. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete's funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate. We can't wait to dive in with Lorne Michaels, Broadway Video, and our partners at Universal Television." Considering the success that Davidson has had recently with his SNL run, recent & upcoming feature film appearances, and more (like doing a great job co-hosting a live New Year's Eve event with Miley Cyrus), it's no surprise that the project was highly sought-after by both streaming services and cable networks. With Judah Miller serving as showrunner as well as writing & executive producing, Peacock's Bupkis also finds series star Davidson writing and executive producing. Jason Orley directs & co-executive produces, with Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Erin David, and writer Dave Sirus also executive producing. The half-hour, live-action comedy is produced by Broadway Video and stems from Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group).