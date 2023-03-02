Carnival Row Season 2 Eps. 3 & 4 Review: Hard To See, Tough To Watch Amazon's Carnival Row S02E03 "The Martyr's Hand" & S02E04 "An Unkindness of Ravens" were underwhelming letdowns from the opening episodes.

Last week's episodes of Amazon's Carnival Row Season 2, E03 "The Martyr's Hand" & E04 "An Unkindness of Ravens," was the complete opposite of how it started off the previous week: pretty underwhelming. Not to mention it seems to be a cue from Zack Snyder, and it is pretty impossible to make things up at some points because of how dark it is. The anxiety these episodes gave me came purely out of moments that felt far-fetched and not believable, resting on the back of the Ragusa storyline and the budding romance between a pix and a marrok.

Once again, I must address the darkness. The episodes were so dark I felt like I was back playing PS3 Arkham Asylum on the box TV that was so outdated you could not make up anything other than the green target whenever Batman aimed at something. My love for Orlando Bloom is too big, and my heart could never accept not being able to make up his face most times he is on screen. I understand the vibe they were aiming for, but man, my eyes feel like they are straining so hard I had to put it on pause a couple of times to readjust. And yes, I even restarted my TV to make sure the brightness was not off… it did not help.

Anyway, I can bear the darkness. What I cannot bear is the feeling of annoyance when the main character is consistently trying to help and is right, yet all sides keep ignoring and then blaming after they were already told. Ah! Okay, I had to get that primal scream off my chest. Anyway, so here is what happened: Tourmaline (Karla Crome) goes to Philo (Bloom), and they talk about what has been happening. At no point does he turn her down or make her feel bad— he actually believes her, and they even get to find the body of the fae that were murdered and whose heads were placed on stakes. Philo goes to inform the ravens, and even after everything that has transpired, Vignette (Cara Delevingne) pretty much just turns her eyes on facts because he was po-po, so it must mean he is defending them. This whole scene just got me out of the mood and the show so much, it just felt so childish and not believable within the world we have been following.

On the other hand, I am loving the budding friendship between Tourmaline and Darious (Ariyon Bakare). I loved their flirty interactions, and I really hope they do not die. I am curious if that is what she saw coming for her before seeking help. Although the creature she saw seems to have wings. It is funny, though; I wonder if any of the characters we follow transform into it. Or if it is a weapon created like the military tried doing. This is the one thing that will keep me returning, though: who the hell will it end up being?

And, of course, we have my other favorite couple, Imogen (Tazmin Merchant) and Agreus (David Gyasi), who are now stuck in Ragusa in the midst of the revolution. However, one good thing has come of it: they are free to love each other freely, even though there is definitely sus shit going on around the place. I mean, that chick who was sleeping out of their door disappeared without a trace, it seems. This little heaven will soon be ending for them once they realize Imogen's brother is now closer than they think, as he is now offering goodies to get on the good graces of the new leader of Ragusa, Leonora (Joanne Whalley), who I am curious as hell to know who she really is. Is she connected to Agreus? I really want to know what will end up being of Ragusa and if this mentality will spread throughout the Burgue. I mean, it seems Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford) is aiming for this, and I sure hope she does.

