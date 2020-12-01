Carrie Underwood Christmas Special: HBO Max Releases Official Trailer

The holiday spirit is officially finding its' way into the homes of many and thanks can be given to streaming service platforms for these gifts. The latest music star to lend their name to a Christmas special is Carrie Underwood, as she is seen performing in the recent trailer for her special, My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, on HBO Max. The arrival of a recent trailer for the special came at the perfect time after all the Thanksgiving (hopefully using social distance) celebrations.

The Christmas special puts together the material from Underwood's own album released recently in the fall that includes a collection of classic holiday covers and more. The album topped the charts when it premiered on the Country, Christian, and Holiday music charts, and so many expect the success of this special will do similar.

Carrie Underwood won't be by herself in every performance during the 45-minute special, many guests including her own son join her side. While big names like John Legend are expected, singing classics like "Hallelujah", Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah will join for "Little Drummer Boy" just like he had for the album. While her voice, especially based on what the trailer has to show, will be beautiful as usual, her outfit changes look to be just as grand. The range of colors and textures in all the dresses seen in the trailer is gorgeous as she stands surrounded by choir singers in the clips pulled together. It looks to be not only a festive celebration for the ears but also for the eyes as the special premieres on HBO Max officially on December 3. Let us know in the comments below what songs or special guests you're excited for in Carrie's special!