Carrie Underwood to Ironically Sing "America the Beautiful" for Trump

Country music star Carrie Underwood hopes to be a Kid Rock upgrade when she sings "America the Beautiful" during Trump’s swearing-in.

Sometimes, you just don't know where to start. There are so many questions! Will Kid Rock show up for a duet? Will Hulk Hogan come popping out of a cake to spray the Trumpers with his new beer? Will Lionel Ritchie and Ryan Seacrest perform a ventriloquist act? In a show of reality show solidarity and sending the message that she more that represents her voting demographic, Country music star and ABC's American Idol person Carrie Underwood confirmed that she will perform "America the Beautiful" during Donald Trump's inauguration – with country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio also taking part. Recently, Underwood graced our screens during Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve, which proved a much safer effort this year as compared to headlines it grabbed last year with Green Day and it's lyrics-changing attack on Trump.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood said in a statement on Monday. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future." According to the agenda that was released by the inaugural committee co-chairs Steve Witkoff and Kelly Loeffler, Underwood will belt it out before Trump takes the oath of office at a location that Jan. 6th traitors are more than familiar with. In addition, there will be some religious stuff also going on – with an invocation reportedly being delivered by Franklin Graham (son of the very dead pastor Billy Graham) and New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan. It's not clear if backup plans are in place should frogs begin raining down from the sky, plagues of locusts blot out the sun, and/or walls begin to bleed.

