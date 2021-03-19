Catherine Tate and Daniel Craig On Why It's Fine If James Bond Is Gay

Tonight's BBC Comic Relief telethon was a different affair than usual, shorter, socially distanced and with new appeals to make as a result. But as everm there are always highlights and Catherine Tate reviving her grotesque old woman character Nan, encountering James Bond as played by Daniel Craig, calling in to M at MI6. It's still available on the BBC iPlayer to people in the the UK. And very kindly, the BBC have slapped it on YouTube so the rest of the world can watch. Withe the latest delays it's still going to be quite some time until we all get to watch No Time To Die.

From the traditional James Bond introductions, reference to the goverment's criticised ads about ballerina retraining, to Nan's new habit of licking people's faces, this was more of Catherine Tate's time to shine, with Daniel Craig's James Bond as the straight man.

Which is fitting, as the exchange when Nan tells James Bond that it's fine that he's gay, as long as he finds the right girl to marry, just like her old husband, "someone who'll turn a blind eye when you pop out on your… international missions", also fits directly into Nan continuity for those of use playing at home. And the description of Repair Shop had me on the floor.

Those who wish to make donation to Comic Relief's good work can do so right here.

It's not the first time Catherine Tate and Daniel Craig have performed together for Comic Relief of course… from 2007…

I would love to have seen the Brocolli debates over signing this off. Glad they did though. What a fu-king liberty…