No Time To Die Will Hopefully Open Internationally on September 30th

No Time To Die has been fighting a losing battle since the pandemic started. It was one of a handful of movies that got delayed right out of the gate and one of the movies that have had to move more than once since because things just haven't gotten better as quickly as everyone had hoped they would. At the moment, the movie has an October 8th release date in the United States, and now that the vaccine has started to roll out, it might actually make that release date. Maybe. We'll have to see. In keeping with tradition, other parts of the world will be seeing the next James Bond movie before the rest of us. According to Deadline, No Time To Die will be released in the United Kingdom on September 30th to begin the international rollout for this movie.

We haven't seen a marketing push yet but considering MGM has had at least two rounds of marketing for this movie so far, there is a good chance we won't see anything until the middle of the summer at the earliest. This is considered one of the "big" movies that are supposed to help "save" movie theaters and the theatrical experience in some way. At this point, we can hope that people are going to be vaccinated by the fall, but the vaccine isn't going to solve all of our problems, not by a long shot, but to solve our problems would require a lot of people to not only hold themselves accountable but their loved ones as well. Let's get to it.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch. It will be released on October 8th in the United States and September 30th in the United Kingdom.