Posted in: NBC, Nerd Food, Peacock, Pop Culture, TV, YouTube | Tagged: jameson, saturday night live, snl, st. patricks day, weekend update

Celebrate St. Patrick's Eve with Colin Jost, Michael Che & Jameson

Jameson Irish Whiskey and SNL's Colin Jost & Michael Che are bringing St. Patrick's Eve to Times Square - but you can celebrate it anywhere.

While Christmas and Halloween continue to battle it out over calendar supremacy, where's the love for St. Patrick's Day? That's the question that Jameson Irish Whiskey (through its "Must Be a Jameson" campaign) and Saturday Night Live stars/"Weekend Update" anchors Colin Jost & Michael Che are looking to answer – and it begins with their big St. Patrick's Eve event set for Times Square in New York City on Saturday, March 16.

"I don't believe in leap years," admitted Jost. "Which is why I'm several days late for every appointment. But for all you sheep who trust Big Calendar and think February 'sometimes' has an extra day, we've gotten you off the hook by inventing a new holiday, St. Patrick's Eve. And like I keep yelling at my family and therapist, 'This isn't just an excuse to party on Saturday as well as Sunday. It's a real holiday.'" Che added, "Colin is also probably a little relieved we're going to spend a Saturday night ringing in St. Patrick's Eve with Jameson instead of reading the jokes I write for him."

What's This We Hear About Celebrating St. Patrick's Eve in NYC's Times Square? That's right! Jameson has Times Square takeover set for Saturday, March 16. Co-hosted by Jost and Che, the event will feature a surprise DJ performance and a can't-miss, first-of-its-kind 'rock drop' (Jameson's version of the Times Square ball drop on New Year's Eve) at 8 pm ET (otherwise known as midnight in Ireland) to honor this special occasion. If you're looking to attend, there will be music, giveaways, and more taking place between 43rd and 44th Streets from 6 pm to 10 pm ET.

But What If I Can't Be at St. Patrick's Eve in NYC's Times Square? Don't worry, because Jameson will also be making an impact on the Sphere in Las Vegas with a display of Jameson green. In addition, the ferries and water taxis traveling the dyed-green Chicago River will also be decorated to honor the vent – and you can also expect a complete digital takeover at L.A. Live. But what if you're not in any of those locations, either? If you're 21+ years of age or older, then you can check out the livestream over on Jameson's holiday website.

Is There Merch Being Offered to Honor St. Patrick's Eve? Funny you should ask because Jameson is releasing limited-edition, vintage-inspired jackets that include a hidden pocket inside the jacket to perfectly hold a Jameson hip flask (which you also get), along with luxe patches signature to the iconic Irish Whiskey brand. The Jameson St. Patrick's Eve jacket will retail for $150 plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S., and 50-jacket drops will take place weekly starting on February 20 through March 12. The best part? All proceeds are earmarked to benefit the Restaurant Workers' Community Fund (RWCF), a nonprofit dedicated to advocating for food and beverage service industry workers

Any Suggestions on How to Best Toast St. Patrick's Eve? Well, if you're looking for something to toast with friends, then Jameson is highly recommending the new ready-to-drink Jameson Orange Spritz. But if you're looking for some Jameson-approved cocktail recipes, then you definitely want to check out their holiday website.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!