Chainsaw Man Season 1 Finale "Katana vs. Chainsaw": Brutally Perfect

The finale of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man, "Katana vs. Chainsaw," was another phenomenal episode to end its initial run with a bloody bow. It was an outstanding first season and definitely one of the best anime of the year (and quite possibly one of the best new shows of 2022). Every episode was a fun ride that just tested our trust issues with every second and was filled with complex characters that continually tested our loyalties. The music and animation were also a big part, becoming characters in their own right. This anime deserves all the "chef's kisses."

When we last saw Aki, he was about to get the shit choked out of him by the Ghost Devil; however, after remembering Himeno, he also remembered her words about the Devil— it uses fear to see since it is actually blind. He is able to cut its head off by not being afraid anymore. Though before climbing up on the Devil, it gives Aki a cigarette which had on it the words: Easy Revenge. It was a pretty powerful scene, yet the true meaning behind it makes me wonder if it is only in regards to Himeno or his bigger planned-out revenge toward the Gun Devil. As he approaches Akane, she tries summoning the Snake Devil, but in a blink, Kobeni appears behind her with a knife. Aki did not seem surprised, yet he asks her why she remains with Public Safety, and she mumbles about the bonuses that are approaching. However, after Kobeni's actions, I am not sure that is the only reason: does she want revenge as well? Was she moved by the Chainsaw Fiend after seeing him fight for them?

Power stays a few floors below Denji to fight some more zombies she attracted by being loud, though Denji continues up to Katana Man. Denji makes it clear to him that he has no regrets about killing off that old asshole that killed him and Pochita first. The fight does not go as long as I thought it would. Denji definitely got better in the period he trained under Kishibe. The fighting scene between Chainsaw and Katana Man was pretty awesome and just looked wonderful. I think that was the one part of the episode they really went all out for. Although Chainsaw pulls a beautiful one and just manages to saw that b***h in half.

I think my favorite part of the episode was the scene that follows after Denji suggests kicking the shit out of Katana dude to Aki for what they did to Himeno. While he did not quite process it in a normal way, he still seems to feel bad about Himeno's death. I loved that Aki just joined in on the ball-kicking competition to see who made him scream louder, especially more so after Denji calls it their requiem for Himeno, hoping she can hear wherever she is. There was something insanely touching about this moment, a new core memory between them both. I also love when we see them just being themselves and going through daily tasks. It was nice to see Aki smile at them the way a brother would. At the end of the night, Denji has a very strange dream about a door, which Pochita warns him not to open.

That said, there seems to be something very off about Akane being the one behind everything. I might have misunderstood, but they all seemed to be working for someone bigger, even though Makima says in her report Akane was the main organizer behind these attempts. We also see Akane getting killed by the Snake Devil, and Makima informs us that this might have been part of the contract between the two of them to avoid Akane revealing anything about the Gun Devil. I cannot trust Makima, though; there is something that just rubs me wrong about her. She also reveals that all the particles they obtained from the Gun Devil have combined with the previous ones they had, and it has started to move… pointing toward the bigger body. I wonder where they could be.

The ending, though, is what has manga readers going crazy as it hints at a character we will be meeting very soon. In the end scene, a woman wonders aloud if Denji would rather be a country or city mouse. This whole season was just a wonderful rollercoaster ride of action, heartbreak, and blood-filled fun. It was a terrific adaptation of the source material as if it was just made to be an anime. I also loved every single outro; they were fantastic. The animation was wonderfully detailed as well, and I just cannot wait to see what comes next. The second season of Crunchyroll's Chainsaw Man will definitely be wild.

