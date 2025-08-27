Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: chainsaw man

Chainsaw Man: The Compilation Recap Films Hit Crunchyroll Next Month

Ahead of the new film, Crunchyroll will stream the two-part Chainsaw Man - The Compilation movies to help viewers catch up in September.

Crunchyroll announced today that Chainsaw Man – The Compilation will stream exclusively on the platform this September, bringing fans two feature-length recap films that revisit the unforgettable first season of the hit anime series in anticipation of the upcoming theatrical film, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to U.S theaters on October 29 via Sony Pictures. The compilation gives fans the perfect way to catch up before the movie premieres. The two films, Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I and Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II, will debut worldwide on Crunchyroll, excluding Asia, this September.

The original manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a critically acclaimed anime series produced by MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan Final Season).

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation

Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the "Chainsaw Devil" Pochita.

One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the "Chainsaw Man": the owner of the Devil's heart.

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part I

Denji is a teenager who lives his life as a Devil Hunter. Aiming to pay off the debt he inherited from his father, he starts hunting devils for the yakuza with his buddy Pochita, a "Chainsaw Devil", while living a tragically poor life.

Just when things seem like they couldn't get any worse, Denji is summoned by the yakuza.

Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part II

Becoming the "Chainsaw Man" and fighting with an insane, unhinged battle style, Denji finally succeeds in defeating the "Eternity Devil."

After the battle, the members of Public Safety Devil Extermination Special Division 4 return to their daily lives and hold a "welcome party" for the new recruits.

During the party, Denji brings up the kiss that Himeno had promised him before the fight

In addition to newly re-edited episodes from the anime, the compilation films will also feature brand-new content: Chainsaw Days, an adaptation of the original manga's bonus episodes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!