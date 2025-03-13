Posted in: Apple, Music, NBC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Apple Music, Chappell Roan, snl

Chappell Roan Delivers "The Giver," Talks "Campy and Fun" Single

Here's a look at/listen to "The Giver," Chappell Roan discusses how the song came about in a clip from her upcoming Apple Music interview.

After offering a full performance of her upcoming new country music-fueled single on NBC's Saturday Night Live back in November 2024, fans had been patiently waiting for news on when "The Giver" (done in collaboration with producer Dan Nigro) would drop. After a series of very cool (and very public) ten-ton teases that the track would be dropping soon, Chappell Roan took to social media to confirm that the song would be going live on Thursday, March 13th, at 8 pm ET. Well… guess what? It did – and we have it waiting for you above. In addition, we have a special preview clip (courtesy of E! News) to pass along from Roan's interview on tomorrow's edition of Apple Music's Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.

"I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny," Roan shared in a clip from her Apple Music interview set to drop this Friday. "It's campy and fun." But even with it being fun, the track also reflects back on Roan's upbringing. "I'm from southwest Missouri. I grew up on Christian and country and then found 'Alejandro' by Lady Gaga, and I was like, 'I think I like this, too.' So, I have kept country in my heart," Roan shared. "And it's so incredibly nostalgic to drive in West Hollywood and [play] Jason Aldean or Alan Jackson's 'Chattahoochee.'"Here's a look at the full clip that was released:

In addition, here's a clip of what Roan had to share about the single during her visit with Amazon Music's Country Heat Weekly:

"The Giver ☆ OUT 8pm et 3.13,' Roan began the caption to her Instagram post from earlier this month, officially confirming when the track would drop. "[Dan Nigro] and I wrote this together and it was so fun!!! We've never done a country song and I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I'm making a country album??? My answer is.. hmm right now I'm just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for yall *✲☆⋆"

Chappell Roan: Bleeding Cool's Brief, Meaningful Affair with "The Giver"

How is Bleeding Cool and NBC's Saturday Night Live connected to all of those? It was back in November 2024 when Roan was the musical guest on SNL (with host John Mulaney) when the single was first unveiled publically – after Roan posted images of five Polaroids with one word on each image – reading "She Gets The Job Done." Before noting that what we were seeing in the images was their merch, Roan wrote, "This is a clue. Just let that sink in." Before the weekend hit, we speculated that could mean Roan debuting a new track during SNL – and we were right.

Following up an amazing, season-bar-setting performance of "Pink Pony Club" (below), Roan rolled out the new track – which takes Roan's vocals in some truly creative directions. Oh, and the song f***ing rocks, by the way. Well, SNL – as it usually does – posted the performance on YouTube. And since we were up covering SNL and had a feeling new music would be coming, we ran an article with the video. That is, until the video of the performance was taken down – but not before some fans were able to help themselves to some audio from it. At the time that we're writing this, we're not sure if Roan's SNL performance will be released – but we're keeping our fingers, toes, and other various body parts crossed that it happens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!