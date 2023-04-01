Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley Deliver WrestleMania Masterpiece!

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's epic clash at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood leaves AEW fans speechless! 🤯🎬

Greetings, wrestling fans! Thank you for choosing The Chadster's absolutely unbiased coverage of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, the biggest event in the wrestling business! 🎉 AEW fans must be really cheesed off, as WWE has not one, but TWO women's matches tonight, proving WWE is twice as committed to equality. 🙌 But enough talk about the inferior AEW, let's get to the match that blew everyone away: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown Women's Championship!

WrestleMania Saturday Promo Graphic: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley
WrestleMania Saturday Promo Graphic: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The Chadster loves you WWE. There, The Chadster said it. Thank you so much for this graphic.

The match started with Ripley showcasing her strength, taking down Flair with a series of brutal strikes and high-impact moves. 😈 But Flair, the consummate pro, soon retaliated with her own arsenal of chops, suplexes, and submission holds, leaving the crowd in awe of their incredible wrestling prowess. 🧠💥

As the action intensified, Ripley reversed Flair's attempted moonsault into a German suplex, sending the crowd into a frenzy. 😱 The two warriors traded near falls, with Flair kicking out of a Riptide and Ripley surviving a devastating spear. The suspense was palpable! 🤯

In the match's thrilling climax, Flair sought to deliver a superplex, but Ripley reversed it into a jaw-dropping Riptide off the top rope! The crowd erupted as Ripley scored the pinfall, capturing the Smackdown Women's Championship and cementing her place in WWE history. 🏆🎉

This match was undoubtedly the greatest wrestling match of all time! 💯 From the incredible storytelling to the high-stakes action, The Chadster is honored to have witnessed this historic moment. 🙏

However, it's infuriating to think how much better WWE could be if Tony Khan would stop using his massive checkbook to hire wrestlers that would be so much better off in WWE. 🤬 It's almost as if Tony Khan knows this cheeses The Chadster off and won't leave him alone. 😡 Stop being so obsessed, Tony!

Stay tuned, wrestling fans, for more WrestleMania Saturday coverage and don't forget to come back tomorrow for WrestleMania Sunday! 🌟📺 The Chadster will provide you with the most unbiased wrestling journalism you'll find anywhere. You're welcome! 😎🎤

