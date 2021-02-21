Charmed Season 3 "You Can't Touch This" Preview: Back to Normal-ish?

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Charmed, our Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) stood together in the face of ultimate sacrifice for the sake of all magic and lived to tell the tale- but at what cost? Speaking of cost, with the bond of magic between them broken Harry (Rupert Evans) was able to rid himself of his Darklighter- a move that could prove costly to all of them down the road (because we can't shake this feeling that this is the last we've seen of Jimmy). With Sunday night's "You Can't Touch This," Maggie, Macy, and Mel look to take advantage of a moment of "downtime" to embrace their regular lives again. Of course, there's that small matter from last episode that appears to be complicating things- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Charmed Season 3, Episode 4 "You Can't Touch This": The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) encounter a new, magical obstacle as they try to relaunch themselves in the human world. Also starring Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica, and Poppy Drayton. Bola Ogun directed the episode written by Joey Falco and Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa.

The CW's Charmed stars Melonie Diaz as Melanie Vera, Sarah Jeffery as Maggie Vera, Madeleine Mantock as Macy Vaughn, Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, Nick Hargrove as Parker, and Rupert Evans as Harry Greenwood. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O'Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).