Cheers: Danson, Ratzenberger, Perlman & Grammer Pay Tribute to Wendt

Cheers stars Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, and Kelsey Grammer paid tribute to the late George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson.

The entertainment world lost a comedy giant when George Wendt, who played arguably America's favorite sitcom barfly in the 80s and 90s, Norm Peterson in the sitcom Cheers, at the age of 76, on May 20th. The actor, who made his on-screen debut in an uncredited appearance in the 20th Century's A Wedding, made a career playing blue-collar types, becoming one of the most versatile supporting character actors in Hollywood with a career spanning five decades. With over 170 credits to his name, Wendt would make his biggest splash in the James Burrows, Glen Charles and Les Charles-created sitcom, appearing in all 259 episodes across all 11 seasons from 1982-1993. Surviving cast members Ted Danson (Sam Malone), John Ratzenberger (Cliff Claven), Rhea Perlman (Carla Tortelli), and Kelsey Grammer (Dr. Frasier Crane) paid tribute to Wendt.

"I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us," Danson shared in a statement to Variety. "I am sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie." Wendt appeared on his and co-star Woody Harrelson's (Woody Boyd) series-themed podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name, in August 2024 to reminisce about their time on the show and shared stories. Danson's Sam Malone owned the bar while Harrelson's Woody was hired as a bartender in season four.

Unique to Wendt's character is that whenever he appeared in the bar, everyone at Cheers would greet him in solidarity, which became a recurring theme. "I'm heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt," Ratzenberger, who played the beloved mailman throughout the series run, wrote. "For 11 years on 'Cheers,' we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television's most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift."

Cliff and Norm typically sat next to one another at the bar and found themselves in the middle of hijinks when Cheers called for it. "He was a true craftsman — humble, hilarious, and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved," Ratzenberg continued. "I'll miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him."

"George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met," Perlman wrote. "It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it, and he loved pretending it didn't hurt. What a guy! I'll miss him more than words can say."

"I believe mourning is a private matter. But I liked George a lot," Grammer told The Hollywood Reporter. "He was beloved by millions."

Wendt would reprise the character for several NBC shows like Wings, The Tortellis, Frasier, and St. Elsewhere, and beyond with appearances for ABC in Disney-related specials, and Fox, lending his voice for The Simpsons and Family Guy.

