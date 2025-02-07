Posted in: Audio Dramas, NBC, TV | Tagged: cheers, frasier

Cheers: Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer Make Nice After 30-Year Fallout

Ted Danson apologized to Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer for the silence during their 30-year-rift on Danson & Woody Harrelson's series podcast.

It turns out things weren't always copacetic between Cheers stars Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer, and the Frasier star revealed that it resulted in a 30-year falling out to the New York Post. Grammer, who first played Dr. Frasier Crane in season three in Cheers, appeared on the podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name hosted by Danson, who played Sam Malone, and Woody Harrelson, who played Woody Boyd since season four. The James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles-created series ran for 11 seasons from 1982-1993, becoming one of the biggest prime-time hits for NBC. Danson and Grammer cleared the air on the controversy providing context on what happened in the October 23rd, 2024, episode of the podcast.

Cheers: Kelsey Grammer on the 30-Year Rift with Co-Star Ted Danson

"It got a little blown out of proportion. There really wasn't an argument," Grammer said. "It was at a time in my life when I was actually going through a lot of self-doubt, self-loathing, honestly. It was when I was drinking a lot…Ted had just come up and said, 'You know, I'm kind of mad at you that sometimes you don't show up ready to go,' and I said, 'Okay, I respect that.' And that actually was sort of it. Now, maybe what happened for Ted was he stepped away from what might have been a better friendship. Maybe he just had to protect himself. I don't really know. But I said, 'Thanks.' We were fine with that."

Grammer didn't think much of it at the time, but the actors ended up not speaking to each other for 30 years, despite Danson's appearance in Grammer's NBC spinoff series Frasier in the season two episode "The Show Where Sam Shows Up" in 1995. "I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years," Danson told Grammer. "I have a memory of getting angry at you once. It's stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you. No, I don't feel like — I apologize to you and me that I sat back, you know, and didn't. And I really do apologize."

Grammer replied, expressing regret that he too wishes he "spent more time together," and adding "My love for you has always been as easy as the day. As easy as the sunrise." The actor reprised his role in the Paramount+ revival series that didn't feature any of the NBC series cast, but Peri Gilpin reprised her role as Roz in a recurring capacity, and Bebe Neuwirth, who reprised her Cheers role as Dr. Lilith Sternin. For more, you can check out the episode below.

