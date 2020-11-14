Chelsea Green broke her wrist on WWE Smackdown last night.

The reason Chelsea Green's debut match on WWE Smackdown last night was so weird is that Green apparently injured her wrist, taking a bump off the apron and had to be taken to a local medical facility. A statement from WWE after the show broke the news, saying, "During Friday's Fatal 4-Way Match for the opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team, Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist. Chelsea was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation."

The flow of the match, which featured Green's main roster debut but saw Liv Morgan get the win to qualify for the Smackdown Survivor Series team, seemed odd. Still, we just brushed it off as typically awful WWE booking for anyone in the women's division not named Bayley or Sasha. However, that was not the case, as it now seems likely Green may have been booked to win, with Morgan's victory an audible due to the circumstances.

The next morning, Green revealed she'll need surgery. "Just like the rest of my career, I couldn't have an easy debut!" Green tweeted. "LOL, that just wouldn't be fit for my wild journey. I'm headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back!"

Green's fiance, Matt Cardona, also weighed in with a supportive statement of his own, saying, "Welp, tonight was bittersweet. I've seen her get told 'no' by WWE…to getting hired…to doing nothing in NXT…to finally getting a NXT match, but breaking her wrist during it…to getting surgery, rehabbing, coming back and still doing nothing…to getting 'called up'…to going back to NXT…to getting 'called up' again…to debuting on RAW, but it was a taped episode and segment was cut…to doing nothing…to finally debuting on SmackDown tonight…but breaking her wrist and needing surgery again! JESUS! But, Chelsea is a fighter and she will come back again and be the STAR that she is destined to be. I love you."