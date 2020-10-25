Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Aguirre-Sacasa Posts New Cryptic Clue

Okay, if there's a positive we can take away from Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's recent tease? At least it's not creepy like the last one. Aguirre-Sacasa's been throwing out teaser over the last several days- but is it for the release of the final eight episodes (Part 4) or something else? First, there was the birthday post for Chance Perdomo that included this: "P.S. Is Chance's birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??". Then he posted artwork of Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina throwing out Halloween candy while standing inside of a pumpkin- with a reminder of the Halloween season and Sabrina's 17th birthday ("But will #CAOS fans get a trick or a treat beforehand…?"). Then we had a post with a creepy old-school Sabrina Halloween mask ("Tis the spooky season. A retro Sabrina Halloween mask from the 1960's. Not too much longer now, #CAOS fans…") that didn't exactly help us sleep at night.

On Sunday, it was another look at the illustrated Sabrina, sitting atop the large pumpkin with a broomstick- seemingly waiting for something just like the rest of us. For his part, Aguirre-Sacasa included the following caption with it: "KNOCK, KNOCK, KNOCK, on the devil's door… Not much longer now for a #Sabrina treat for #CAOS fans…". Are we looking at Part 4 dropping this Friday, or could a little hope be springing eternal for the series?

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

According to the official description from the streaming service, the final eight episodes find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The coven will be forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.