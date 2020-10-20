Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?

Oh, the wicked, tangled web it appears Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is weaving when it comes to the Netflix series. With CAOS set to cease and desist casting spells on the streaming service after the upcoming eight episodes (Part 4), Aguirre-Sacasa included the following line in an Instagram post: "The story of the witches of Greendale isn't over. We still have Part Four, waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that… Well, come closer and I'll tell you a secret…". Now, we know he mentioned comics before so we wrote it off as wishful thinking. Makes sense, right?

Well, Aguirre-Sacasa dumped more gasoline on our dumpster fires of speculation with a post early Tuesday sharing birthday wishes for Chance Perdomo that included an image of Perdomo with lead Kiernan Shipka – and this ten-ton teaser: "P.S. Is Chance's birthday a good enough reason to tease that some extremely wicked #SabrinaNetflix news is coming very, very soon??". Could it be a new season? A series of mini-movie episodes like Sherlock? An animated series? Watch this space- and check out Aguirre-Sacasa's post below:

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances to fans in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

According to the official description from the streaming service, the final eight episodes find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The coven will be forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late? Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.