Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Script Art: A Sight for Salem's Eyes?

For fans of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the next four days will be bittersweet. On one hand, the series returns for Part 4 which means more Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka)- never a bad thing. But what it also means is that the series has come to an end- but not before what Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa promises will be a wrap-up worthy of the series (and we still can't shake this feeling that there's something more on the way). But for now, our focus remains on a final run that finds Sabrina sensing that an all-consuming evil was coming for them- for all of them. When The Void calls and The Eldritch Terrors blaze a path of destruction through Greendale, it's going to take everyone (and we mean everyone) being on the same page- because the only way they're going to survive is to fight together. But even in the face of almost certain destruction, there are those with their own agendas.

Now, Aguirre-Sacasa is keeping up the seasonal tradition of sharing the script covers with accompanying artwork for that episode. Obviously, things kick off with the season premiere, "The Eldritch Dark"- written by the showrunner and executive producer as well as Gigi Sweet, and directed by Jeff Woolnough. Interesting that the artwork offers a reflection through cat-like eyes of the Lovecraftian horrors on the way- is Salem the "early warning" system?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (@writerras)

So with CAOS ready to reign one last time starting December 31, 2020, here's another look at the official trailer for the show's final run:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

And for a proper introduction to Sabrina's OG aunts, check out the preview clip below:

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.