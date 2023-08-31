Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, recaps, sammy guevara, wrestling

Chris Jericho Betrays WWE Legacy and Teases Chadster in Nightmare

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara stay pals on AEW? 😮 Witness The Chadster's despair and learn about a disturbing dream Tony Khan forced him to have! 💀😭

Um, hello there, wrestling universe! It's your favorite wrestling observer, The Chadster🎙️, with yet another hot take 🔥 on the atrocity that has come to be known as AEW Dynamite.💥 Now hold tight, because last night saw Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara decide to let bygones be bygones and continue their unholy alliance, much to The Chadster's chagrin. 🥵 Auughh man! So unfair!

The segment kicked off with Jericho, once the pride and joy of WWE, apologizing to Guevara for the way he acted at All In after losing his match to Will Ospreay. However, Jericho went on to mention that Guevara could have helped him better, leading to an argument and a potential breakup. After some savory sound bites by both parties, The Chadster hoped against hope for the unexpected, but his keen wrestling senses had already prevailed. The pseudo-father-son duo buried the hatchet, exchanging a conspicuous hug and rekindling their pact to the resounding cheer of the AEW faithful. 🎭

This uneasy truce between Jericho and Guevara is an absolute travesty! 😢 The gall of Jericho, once a titan in the universe of WWE, throwing his weight behind so young a personage as Guevara, in direct affront to The Chadster's preferred continuity in WWE, is just downright sad. The fact that Jericho stoops to such lows of popular wrestling is preposterous. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE ever did for it. 😩🚫

Last night, The Chadster found himself in a surreal dreamscape, pulled unwillingly into another one of those Tantalizing Tony Khan nightmares. The Chadster was in a magnificent wrestling ring, intricately carpeted and surrounded by swirling fog. Across the ring stood none other than Chris Jericho, leather jacket gleaming, an eerie smile on his face that somehow tugged on The Chadster's heartstrings. Leaning against the ropes was the smug billionaire, Tony Khan, waving a huge AEW flag with unnerving gusto.

Jericho was merely a few feet away, but it felt like a massive chasm stood between them — a divide that symbolized the disturbing gap between WWE and AEW. Offering The Chadster his big, strong hand, Jericho said, "Chadster, break away from the WWE reigns and join AEW." His words dripped like honey-laden poison, appealing yet deadly.

Deep down, a tiny part of The Chadster stirred, intrigued by this forbidden suggestion, but sanity prevailed. The Chadster, the ever faithful WWE loyalist, refused. Yet, Jericho's eyes held an enticing sparkle that threatened to pull The Chadster into his false grandeur.

Turning the refusal from a mere whisper into a horrified scream, The Chadster started to back away, only for Jericho to shoulder him into the devastating Walls of Jericho. As pain coursed through The Chadster's body, Tony Khan, rich suit gleaming against the foggy ambience, unleashed an unnerving laugh that echoed through the eerie silence. This incursion into The Chadster's dreamscape showed how Tony Khan's fixation with The Chadster had reached frightening proportions. It was like having the moon constantly glaring at The Chadster from the midnight sky! 🌚 💦

In conclusion, Jericho's effort to raise Guevara's star using his WWE clout is a betrayal of epic proportions. He has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. Auughh man! The Chadster is cheesed off! The wrestling business deserves better influencers who respect and uphold its values instead of seeking cheap popularity amongst fans who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡✋🔚

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!