Chris Jericho to Put Career on the Line Against MJF at All Out

Chris Jericho could wrestle his final match in AEW at All Out in September. La Champion issued a challenge to MJF on AEW Dynamite this week, vowing that if MJF agrees to face Jericho one last time, and Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in AEW again. Jericho said that if he couldn't beat MJF, he didn't deserve to wrestle in AEW anymore. MJF, for his part, said he wanted to be done with Jericho, but couldn't pass up the legendary opportunity to say he "ended" him. Jericho is expected to take a break from AEW to tour with Fozzy, though that doesn't necessarily mean he'll lose the match. AEW has made a big deal in the past about sticking to their stipulations, such as Cody Rhodes' pledge to never again challenge for the AEW Championship.

If Jericho does lose to MJF, The Chadster supposes he'd be willing to accept seeing Jericho return to WWE to finish out his career where he belongs, as a mid-carder. While Jericho did betray The Chadster's beloved WWE by going to AEW in the first place, The Chadster is a very forgiving person. After all, The Chadster did take his wife Keighleyanne back after she spent three months living with that guy Gary, and Jericho's betrayal is only slightly worse than that was.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF with Jericho's AEW career on the line adds more depth to an already unfairly stacked card for AEW's All Out PPV. In what may be the most anticipated match in a decade, CM Punk will face Darby Allin in Punk's AEW in-ring debut. In the main event of the show, Kenny Omega will put his AEW Championship on the line against Christian Cage. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's Championship against Kris Statlander. The winners of the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament will challenge The Young Bucks for the titles. Satoshi Kojima will step through the Forbidden Door to take on Jon Moxley. Paul Wight will make his in-ring debut in AEW in a match with QT Marshall. And Andrade El Idolo will take on Pac. And of course, the pre-show will feature a Women's Casino Battle Royale.

But before that, there's a new episode of AEW Rampage on Friday, featuring three matches. First, the finals of the AEW Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament will decide which team will challenge the Young Bucks at All Out: Jurassic Express or the Lucha Bros. Kenny Omega will team with Brandon Cutler to take on Christian Kage and The Elite Killer Frankie Kazarian. And The Bunny will face Tay Conti.

Then, on Dynamite next week, FTR will return to take on Proud and Powerful. Orange Cassidy will take on Jack Evans. And Brian Cage will face Powerhouse Hobbs. Additionally, Tony Schiavone will interview MJF and Jim Ross will interview Chris Jericho. More matches are sure to be announced before the show, and The Chadster will let you know when that happens.

All Out takes place in Chicago and will air on PPV on Sunday, September 5th. The Chadster will be watching, not because he wants to, but because tyrannical Bleeding Cool TV Editor Ray Flook forces The Chadster to watch every AEW show, even though The Chadster takes everything AEW does personally as a slight to The Chadster's beloved WWE.