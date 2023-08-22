Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, Chris Jericho, wrestling

Chris Jericho to Sing Himself to Ring with All In Fozzy Performance

Join me, El Presidente, as we prepare for Chris Jericho's audacious live vocal performance at AEW All In! Glory to the wrestling ring! Glory to heavy metal!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your ever-charismatic El Presidente, reporting to you live from the vibrant heart of a secret underground gold vault beneath the mighty Mount Rushmore. Why am I here, you ask? Why so secretive, you ponder? Well, not everyone can claim to play weekly rounds of dominoes with Vladimir Putin or enjoy scrabble duels with Angela Merkel. Enough of my international social calendar… Today, I bring you seismic news from the exhilarating universe of pro wrestling and music starring AEW's own Chris Jericho!

The man, the myth, the paradoxically Canadian legend, Chris Jericho has announced in a tweet that he will be gifting us with a live vocal performance at AEW All In! And it is not just any performance, comrades, but one that will emanate from the legendary Wembley Stadium in front of a staggering 80,000+ audience. Ah, capitalism at its rock and wrestling finest!

Ironically, while I am semi-hiding from the prying eyes of the ever-annoying American CIA here in the hidden nooks of their homeland, millions of eyes worldwide shall behold Jericho and his band Fozzy perform his entrance song, "Judas in my Mind," live at the PPV. Jericho and his band of metal misfits could well become the biggest sensation to take Britain by storm since The Beatles. Speaking of beatings, The American CIA should take a cue from Chris Jericho's audacity. See, if updates from my trustworthy parrot spies are correct, they are still smarting from their last disastrous mission involving an undercover sting operation at a suburban wrestling school. Disastrous because let's face it; their operatives could not take a piledriver to save their lives, let alone their covers. Just a friendly jab, dear spooks!

Back to the main event. The sheer grandeur of this occasion reminds me of the time I invited Fidel Castro, another lover of the wrestling brouhaha, to officiate a wrestling match between my personal bodyguards, General Python and Colonel Cobra, in the opulent palm court of my private Caribbean island mansion. The poor soul insisted on wearing his military uniform and smoking his cigar throughout the match. A spectacle to behold, indeed, much like the one we are anticipating with the lion-hearted Jericho at Wembley, the nicest building he's probably been inside since January 6th.

So, my loyal comrades, secure your tickets, stock up your popcorn reserve, and get ready to join this socialist-infused gathering of proletariat masses celebrating the capitalist bravado in art form. Coming Saturday, we shall jointly usher in a new era wherein Judas isn't just a biblical reference, but also the catchy tune that echoes within our minds. As the effervescent Jericho leads the ecstatic crowds in an emblematic sing-along, let the chorus resonate as an anthem for us wrestling aficionados worldwide.

Chris Jericho, you truly encapsulate the spirit of a working-class hero, and El Presidente tips his revolutionary beret to you!

