Chris Jericho Wins Hair vs. Hair Battle, But Will Lose the War

Chris Jericho defeated Ortiz at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager this week in a hair vs. hair match, keeping his hair while Ortiz had to shave his ahead of their upcoming Blood and Guts showdown. Jericho won the match with the help of his old friend Sammy Guevara, who returned to Dynamite wearing the mask of Fuego del Sol and hit Ortiz with a bat. Later in the night, Guevara and Tay Conti were inducted into the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Personally, The Chadster doesn't understand the logic of this booking. Ortiz still has a nice, full head of hair, while everybody knows half of Jericho's is spraypainted on. This would have been the perfect opportunity for Jerich to change styles and ditch the long hair for good, but instead, Jericho picked up the win on AEW Dynamite and will continue to cling to every last follicle, which just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

Another business Tony Khan doesn't understand the first thing about is the legal business, which is why he thinks that lawsuits can be settled in a wrestling ring. Wardlow faced the twenty security guards that were suing him a class action lawsuit on AEW Dynamite this week and beat them all in a single match. Afterward, Dan Lambert tried to send some UFC fighters after Wardlow but Wardlow made friends with them instead and then powerbombed lawyer Mark Sterling.

Personally, The Chadster thinks a match on AEW Dynamite is a really unfair way to settle a lawsuit, as the security guards didn't even get a chance to present their case. They just got their butts kicked. But The Chadster ought to expect nothing less from Tony Khan who is probably laughing about the fact that his talent can win lawsuits by beating up security guards while poor Vince McMahon is currently the subject of an investigation. Auughh man! So unfair!

