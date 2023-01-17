Christopher Meloni, Ice-T Fake Feud a Case for Law & Order: STFU Law & Order stars Ice-T ("SVU") & Christopher Meloni ("Organized Crime") took to Twitter to expose someone trying to trump up a fake feud.

Even if you're not a viewer of NBC & Dick Wolf's righteously popular franchise, there's no denying that "Law & Order" (currently consisting of the original series, "SVU," and "Organized Crime") has had an indelible impact on the television landscape. Along with Mariska Hargitay, Sam Waterston, and many others, two individuals majorly responsible for the franchise's continued success are rapper/actor Ice-T and actor Christopher Meloni (Happy!). Before their current runs on "SVU" and "Organized Crime," respectively, the actors spent 11 seasons working with Hargitay on "SVU"… which means it's safe to say that Ice-T and Meloni have known each other for quite some time. In fact, they still work together when their respective shows stage crossovers, which tend to happen 1-2 times per season runs. So when someone who claims to be from The National Enquirer goes fishing around for intel on a "feud" between the two, you had to know that Ice-T would go directly to Meloni to help shut that s**t down.

In Ice-T's tweet, we have a screencap of someone looking for comments regarding "sources" saying that "the former rapper has grown envious of the attention that Mr. Meloni has received since coming back" to the "Law & Order" franchise. Well, Ice-T didn't mince words when he went to Twitter to expose the nonsense that was going on. "Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS," the rapper/actor tweeted, offering the heads-up that he sent the email over the Meloni (who was tagged in the tweet). For his part, Meloni took the heads-up in the best way possible, hitting with some nice, dry humor by tweeting, "[Ice-T] was kind enough to let me know we were feuding." Here's a look at Ice-T & Meloni's tweets exposing someone's attempts to script a real-life feud between the two, demonstrating how simple communication between two people for a little clarity is the best vaccine for this kind of virus:

Just sent this email over to my guy @Chris_Meloni Clownass MFs trying to make up Drama outta thin air… WOW… MFs are really on that BS. https://t.co/fhbglPPLs9 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet