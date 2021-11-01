Chucky E04 Preview: Lexy's Sure Chucky Is Dead But Jake Knows Better

So heading into this week's episode of SYFY, USA Network & "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's series Chucky, we learned quite a bit more about the demonic doll's disturbing backstory. While back in the present, Jake (Zackary Arthur) was expecting his Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) problem to be taken care of. Unfortunately, things get loud and confusing, and the next thing you know? Chucky's stabbing the wrong person. Sorry, Oliver (Avery Esteves). This brings us to this week's episode, "Just Let Go" as once-enemies appear to be… working together?!

In the following clip, Lexy tries convincing Jake that Chucky's dead. Thankfully, Jake is much smarter than that (clearly understanding that this isn't a three-episode series). Meanwhile, Junior (Teo Briones) hopes the things that he's seeing are because of being in the hospital. Because if not… well…. you'll see:

Chucky Season 1 Episode 4 "Just Let Go": Jake's bond with Devon intensifies as he teams up with an unlikely ally to outwit Chucky. Written by Don Mancini.

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (though the "always reliable" Wikipedia lists the character as "Logan Webber"). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.