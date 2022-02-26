Chucky Season 2: Don Mancini's "Not-So-Friendly" Friendly Reminder

With all of us now securely into 2022, we face a new year that sees an even larger number of shows premiering or returning than ever before. One of those shows in the "returning" category is USA Network, SYFY, and "Child's Play" franchise creator Don Mancini's Chucky, quite possibly the most enjoyable surprise of 2021 (even making BCTV's Top 5 New TV Shows of 2021). Just to make sure that fans don't forget the second season of twisted horror that's still to come, Mancini was kind enough to tweet a "not so friendly" (Chucky does look pretty threatening) friendly reminder that "Chucky 2" was coming in 2022. And after that, we have a quick look at Mancini already in the middle of story conferences to craft what's to come.

Now here's a look at Mancini's Instagram post where he shares a look at him and series star Zackary Arthur having a story conference about the second season from earlier this week:

"We're thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky," said Mancini in a statement when the news was first released. "Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY, and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing 'Chucky' to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: 'This isn't over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.'"

The series focuses on the vintage doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) as it turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

USA Network & SYFY's Chucky stars Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films), Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay), and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky)- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.