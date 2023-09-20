Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV, USA Network | Tagged: chucky, preview, season 2, syfy, the purge usa network, trailer, USA Network

Chucky Season 3 Images Include SNL's Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson

With SYFY & USA Network's Chucky returning on October 4th, new images offer a look at SNL stars Sarah Sherman & Kenan Thompson's roles.

Next month, franchise creator Don Mancini, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky elevates its game to a whole new level – DEATHCON 1, so to speak – when the third season kicks off. Because our power-hungry demonic doll has made his way inside the (in)famous walls of The White House as a member of America's First Family. Ouch. But how did Chucky wind up there? What's he after? How can Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) possibly get to him inside the world's most secure building? Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) has her own problems as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage during the previous season. And how do Saturday Night Live stars Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson fit into all of this? We're not sure, but based on the newest preview images released, Sherman portrays Annie Gilpin – clearly giving us "Mary Poppins" vibes (uh-oh). Meanwhile, it appears Thompson's cab driver will be taking Chucky to (we're assuming) his next kill spot:

With Mancini, USA Network & SYFY's "Child Play" series returning on October 4th at 9 pm ET on SYFY & USA Network (and the next day on Peacock) for Season 3 Part One (Part Two in 2024) with season opener S03E01 "Murder at 1600," here's a look at the mayhem to come via the official trailer for Chucky (followed by some previously-released looks at the new season). And in case you're wondering?

"The cast and crew of 'Chucky' would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise, Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA, and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever," Mancini shared at the beginning of the year when the good news was first announced.

SYFY & USA Network's Chucky is produced by UCP and executive produced by creator Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfoe.

